Corps of Engineers wants public feedback on Wacouta Bay restoration study

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking public comments on the Wacouta Bay ecosystem restoration study, and will host a public meeting Aug. 21, from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at Red Wing Public Library, Foot Room. The library is located at 225 East Ave, Red Wing, Minnesota.



The public can also watch the presentation live on the St. Paul District YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jktlXDqcgkY



The meeting will begin with an open house followed by a short presentation about the program and ideas to improve Wacouta Bay at 5 p.m. The open house will continue following the presentation, and the public is invited to discuss the project and ask questions of agency representatives.



This study area is in Wacouta Bay, located at the head of Lake Pepin in Pool 4 of the Upper Mississippi River. The lands in the area are owned by the state of Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is the non-federal sponsor for the project. The Corps is seeking public comments on a tentatively selected plan to improve the ecosystem in Wacouta Bay. The plan includes measures to improve habitat by building peninsulas, creating and enhancing flood plain forest, shoreline protection, dredging for fish habitat and use of dredged material for creation of emergent wetlands.



People needing special accommodations for the meeting are asked to contact Kim Warshaw at (651) 888-1621 or kimberly.a.warshaw@usace.army.mil no later than Aug. 7.



Comments, questions, or additional information may be submitted by email to NESP.ECOS.STP@usace.army.mil or mailed to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, ATTN: Regional Planning and Environment Division North, 332 Minnesota St., Suite E1500, St. Paul, MN 55101.



This project is funded under the authority of the Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program, or NESP. NESP is a long-term, dual-purpose program that integrates navigation improvements and ecosystem restoration together to provide positive impacts to the Upper Mississippi River System. The primary goals of the program are to increase the capacity and improve the reliability of the inland navigation system while restoring, protecting, and enhancing the environment.



