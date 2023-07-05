Sailor in the Spotlight - CS2 Al-Vaughn Moe

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (July 20, 2023) - Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Al-Vaughn Moe, from Brooklyn, New York, joined the Navy in 2016, and has been working for Naval Air Station Sigonella for the past 19 months in the galley and housing department. Moe joined the Navy for several reasons, but one of them was to get out of his hometown and see more of the world.



“I joined to get a chance to travel, and to build a solid foundation for my family,” said Moe.



His hobbies include working out and swimming, and in his free time, he spends quality time with family and friends.



Since he enjoys working out, he uses his hobby to help improve Sailors’ fitness at the command. He is one of the commands Assistant Command Fitness Leaders (ACFL).



“I enjoy helping Sailors reach their fitness goals,” said Moe. For Sailors who are looking to pass their Physical Readiness Test, Moe’s favorite piece of advice is this: “Consistency and discipline keeps you grounded on the days that you lack motivation.”



“My favorite part of the job is being able to interact with everyone and lend a helping hand whenever needed,” said Moe.



In addition to working with both housing, the galley and holding ACFL as a collateral duty, Moe holds several collateral duties around the base as well. Moe is a Command Financial Specialist, University of Maryland Global Campus Student Ambassador, and a Resident Advisor Coordinator. All of his collateral duties keep him busy, but he still goes above and beyond at his command.



“Petty Officer Moe is a key impact leader who consistently performs above paygrade! CS2’s sustained superior performance and outstanding leadership ability singles him out for selection as Sailor in the Spotlight,” said Culinary Specialist 1st Class Delmesha Calloway, Moe’s Leading Petty Officer. “Being on board has made a huge impact within his department as well as command. He embodies the Navy core values of Honor, Courage and Commitment, and embodies a Sailor who is exceptionally deserving of this recognition.”



To Moe, serving means he is able to represent and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice to build the foundations of the United States.



“Being in the military is not easy,” said Moe. “We are expected to carry out orders at any time and any place. Thank your friends and family who are service members.”



