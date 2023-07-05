Kaiserslautern Scout BSA Troop 1920 completes refurbishment project: aims for Eagle Scout rank

Photo By Chris Maestas | Scouts BSA Troop 1920 achieved a milestone by successfully completing their...... read more read more Photo By Chris Maestas | Scouts BSA Troop 1920 achieved a milestone by successfully completing their refurbishment project at the Rhine Ordnance Barracks Physical Fitness Center in Kaiserslautern, Germany, July 15. The project, aimed at enhancing the seating area, exemplifies the scouts' commitment to community service and leadership in their journey towards becoming Eagle Scouts. (Photo courtesy of Valeska Raymond) see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY - Scouts BSA Troop 1920, chartered by the Kisling Noncommissioned Officer Academy, achieved a milestone by successfully completing their refurbishment project at the Rhine Ordnance Barracks (ROB) Physical Fitness Center, here, July 15.



The troop's efforts to enhance the seating area exemplify their unwavering commitment to community service and leadership as they strive towards earning the prestigious Eagle Scout rank.



Riley Raymond, Troop 1920 patrol leader and daughter of Directorate of Resource Management, Chief Administration Services Division Brian Raymond, has been dedicated to this path since her early years in Cub Scouts. As she approaches her 14th birthday, she is resolute in completing the remaining requirements and earning her coveted Eagle Scout rank.



Inspired by her older sister, who achieved the Eagle rank in 2021, Riley passionately embraced the refurbishment project as her contribution to the community.



“My favorite part has to be camping,” said Riley as she reflected on her early years of scouting. “Whether it's a district camporee, an international summer camp, or even just a weekend campout nearby, all of my best scouting memories have been camping." For Riley, scouting's unique approach, leaving scouts in charge instead of adults, has fostered remarkable growth and self-reliance.



As Scouts BSA Troop 1920 successfully completed their refurbishment project, they wholeheartedly embodied the principles of service, leadership, and community impact that define the journey to becoming an Eagle Scout.



Their dedication to making a positive impact on their community truly reflects the essence of scouting - fostering camaraderie, personal growth, and a commitment to serving others.



For more information on the Scouts BSA program, contact Patrick Thomas, Barbarossa District Chair at

barbarossachair@gmail.com.