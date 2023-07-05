USNS TRENTON CELEBRATES INDEPENDENCE DAY IN ALGERIA

Photo By Christina Johnson | 230704-N-N1112-1012 U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC) USNS Trenton (T-EPF...... read more read more Photo By Christina Johnson | 230704-N-N1112-1012 U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC) USNS Trenton (T-EPF 5), a Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport vessel, pulled into the Port of Algiers, July 4. Capt. Aaron Reiss, Trenton’s MSC ship Master, welcomed Elizabeth Aubin, U.S. Ambassador to Algeria, on her arrival at the ship for the U.S. Fourth of July Independence Day reception. (U.S. Navy released/Courtesy photo by Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Konrad) see less | View Image Page

(ALGIERS, Algeria) U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC) USNS Trenton (T-EPF 5), a Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport vessel, pulled into the Port of Algiers, July 4-6.



Trenton was there to host a U.S. Fourth of July Independence Day reception, attend an Algeria Independence Day dinner the following day, provide ship tours, and participate in a local soccer match in U.S. Navy’s efforts to build on the partnership to improve maritime safety and security in the Mediterranean.



During the Independence Day reception, Elizabeth Aubin, U.S. Ambassador to Algeria, spoke to the audience that included the Algerian Central Maritime Commander, General Amar Debbiche, 10 other ambassadors, 15 defense attaches, along with Trenton’s crew. The ship operates with a hybrid crew consisting of active duty and civil service mariners (CIVMARs), and all were involved in the visit.



"We were pleased to be able to host our Independence Day celebration on board in Algiers, and share in the celebration of Algerian Independence Day,” said Lt. Cmdr. Matthew DeBaun, Trenton’s officer in charge. “The crew enjoyed the opportunity to meet with the Ambassador, embassy staff, Algerian naval leadership and many of our international partners. We truly appreciate the gracious hospitality of the Algerians during our visit."



On the following day, tours were provided by the crew to Algerian navy officers, embassy staff and their families. Also scheduled was a friendly soccer game between Trenton crewmembers and sailors from the Algerian navy. The day concluded with a dinner marking Algeria’s independence from France on July 5, 1962.



As the ship was leaving the port, Trenton conducted a passing exercise (PASSEX) with the El Moundjid (701), an Algerian emergency towing vessel operated by the Algerian navy.



In a follow-on message that was shared with Trenton’s leadership and Capt. Kenneth Pickard, Military Sealift Command Europe and Africa (MSCEURAF) commodore/Task Force 63 commander, from the ambassador to Vice Admiral Thomas Ishee, U.S. Sixth Fleet commander, Aubin stated she was thankful for the ship’s visit.



“The image of the American flag flying in the port surrounded by Algerian ships was an important projection of U.S. presence and the growing relationship between our two countries,” said Aubin in her message to Admiral Ishee. “Please know that the visit directly advanced U.S. goals.”



Military Sealift Command operates approximately 125 naval auxiliary civilian-crewed ships, replenishes U.S. Navy ships, strategically prepositions combat cargo at sea and moves military cargo and supplies used by deployed U.S. forces and coalition partners around the world.



Trenton is currently deployed in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national security interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.