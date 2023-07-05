USS Rafael Peralta Conducts Port Visit in Thailand

SI RACHA, Thailand (NNS) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) departed Si Racha, Thailand, following a scheduled port visit, June 29.

Port calls are part of the Navy’s routine operations. They reflect the mutual interest between the U.S. and its partner nations, allowing Sailors an opportunity to decompress from the high demand of life at sea, contributing to the overall mission readiness of the ship.

“It was an absolute honor and privilege to visit Thailand,” said Cmdr. Charles Cooper, Rafael Peralta’s Commanding Officer. “The crew had a magnificent time exploring the local sights and participating in community service while meeting incredible people and experiencing the lively culture.”

While in Thailand, Peralta Sailors were able to experience the historic and cultural attractions in the area. Some crew members had volunteered for a community service project through the ship’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation committee to develop relationships and get to know the local community.

“We were very fortunate to have been invited to volunteer at the Human Help Network ASEAN Education Center,” said Lt. Charles Hall, the ship’s chaplain, who coordinated the volunteer event. “The children at the facility were so lively and sweet and made us feel right at home. We played games, ate good food, danced to loud music… It was really something special.”

The ship’s MWR committee also provided Sailors with resources and opportunities to support capitalizing on local experiences in Thailand.

“This was my fourth visit to Thailand and yet again it never disappoints,” said Yeoman 1st Class Brandon Ramsdell. “During this visit, I got to connect with so many people, share experiences and learn even more about the local culture. If you’ve never been, I highly recommend it.”

Rafael Peralta is currently conducting scheduled maritime operations as part of Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

