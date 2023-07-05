403rd AFSB welcomes Brown, bids farewell to Rennard in change of command ceremony

CAMP WALKER, South Korea – The 403rd Army Field Support Brigade welcomed Col. Henry Brown and said goodbye to Col. Lisa Rennard during a change of command ceremony here, July 7.



Brown comes to the 403rd AFSB from the Hoover Institution at Stanford University where he recently completed his Army Senior Service College as a National Security Affairs Fellow.



Rennard’s next assignment will be with Headquarters, Army Materiel Command at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, where she will serve as the executive officer for the executive deputy to the commanding general.



Maj. Gen. David Wilson, commanding general, Army Sustainment Command, who served as presiding officer of the ceremony and keynote speaker, highlighted the importance of the event.



“Changes of command mark the time in a unit when we celebrate the accomplishments of the outgoing commander, Colonel Lisa Renard, and we look with anticipation to the adventures that await the incoming commander, and now commander, Colonel Henry Brown,” Wilson said. “What makes this ceremony special is the group of world-class professionals who took the time to put this special and time-honored event together to pay the right level of homage to this phenomenal unit. So, let's give a round of applause to the team that put this special event together honoring the unit, its leaders and its families.”



Wilson praised Rennard’s many accomplishments as brigade commander.



“Under the skillful leadership of Colonel Lisa Renard, the 403rd Army Field Support Brigade is better than she found it. Under the impactful leadership of Lisa Renard, the 403rd improved the effectiveness and readiness of the Warfighter on the Korean Peninsula and in the entire Korean theater of operations,” Wilson said. “Over the past two years, the Soldiers and civilians of this fine organization have never failed a mission. The brigade proved they can provide world-class material enterprise support, responsively and globally. Lisa, your positive and can-do style of leadership has paid dividends in the form of mission accomplishment for this phenomenal unit. You've done an exceptional job in every endeavor.”



Wilson went on to welcome Brown to the Powerhouse Brigade.



“Henry Brown joins this phenomenal sustainment unit from the senior service college and is no longer encumbered with national security affairs. He's now rightfully the commander of this Army Field Support Brigade,” Wilson said. “And he's no stranger to this brigade, the AOR [area of responsibility] or South Korea, having previously served multiple tours on the Korean Peninsula. He has all the skills, the knowledge, and attributes to successfully command this brigade, and there's no doubt that he will take it to the next level. Henry, just remember when in doubt, take care of your people - your soldiers and civilians and their families - and they will in turn take care of the mission and you.”



Rennard praised the brigade and welcomed Brown in her remarks.



“The Powerhouse Brigade is a diverse, complex, and dynamic command. It is comprised of some of the smartest and most dedicated people I have ever worked with in 25 years. They are committed, they care about the mission and the organization, and they inspired me every day,” Rennard said. “I will never forget my time with the 403rd AFSB. Henry, this brigade is ready for your leadership, and I know you will take things to greater heights. It was 17 years ago when I handed Delta Company over to you in Germany, so I guess it was meant to be. You know you can always count on me for support and I’m just a phone call away.”



Brown expressed his eagerness to get started.



“I stand before you today, humbled by the weight of responsibility that comes with this. 17 years ago … in Germany, we changed command, and these past two weeks have brought back great memories of our past and I'm truly thankful to have this unique opportunity to do it again,” Brown said. “I have every faith in [the brigade’s] ability to tackle future challenges and I look forward to engaging together. Thank you all for being here today both physically and virtually. I’m thrilled to begin this journey with you all, and together we will continue to uphold the storied legacy of this great unit, making it better each and every day. Powerhouse Six signing in.”



Music for the ceremony was provided by the Eighth Army Band Brass Quintet.



The 403rd AFSB falls under the ASC, which is located at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. ASC is a major subordinate command of Army Materiel Command, headquartered at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.



To view and download more photos of the change of command (and other brigade events), go to the 403rd AFSB Flickr Album Page at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/afsb403d/albums



To see Brown’s full official biography, go to the 403rd AFSB page on the ASC website:

https://www.aschq.army.mil/Units/403rd/

