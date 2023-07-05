US, Thai soldiers train to survive the jungle

LOP BURI, Thailand – American and Thai soldiers trained together learning jungle survival skills at the Special Warfare School, Lop Buri, July 12-14, 2023. The training was part of Hanuman Guardian 2023, an annual, bilateral army-to-army exercise hosted by the Royal Thai Army with elements from U.S. Army Pacific.



Now in its 12th iteration Hanuman Guardian is designed to improve humanitarian assistance and disaster relief capabilities and enhance mission readiness and interoperability between the two armies while improving the quality of life in rural areas.



RTA Sgt. Maj. 1st Class Boworn Prompang said this was his first time teaching the class on his own.



“I’m so happy and very proud to be part of the exercise,” he said.



Prompang taught basic jungle survival skills to Soldiers demonstrating how to survive in the Thai jungle. He taught how to purify water, what kinds of plants are edible, how to navigate, how to make ropes and traps to catch food, how to make fire and to cook food, how to make shelter, and how to interact with wildlife safely.



U.S. Army Pvt. 1st Class Darrell Smith, combat engineer, with the 979th Engineer Company, U.S. Army Reserves, based out of Kentucky said he learned a lot during his time with Prompang.



“I feel like I can make a fire now,” he said. “I didn’t know how to make a fire if I had become stranded.”



U.S. Army 1st Lt. William Stryker, platoon leader, 1st Battalion, 161 Infantry, Washington National Guard, said his guys walked away from the training learning a great deal.



“This arms them with a little more knowledge and information of what to do in case the worst happens,” he said. “It also allows us opportunities in the field to try these new skills that have been demonstrated today.”



Prompang said he was delighted to see the friendship between his country and the United States grow.



“I see everyone smiling and being happy during the exercise,” he said. “The soldiers are learning many things and they are enjoying themselves. They also will bring back knowledge to their country and adapt it to real life. I believe our friendship is everywhere, so I think this exercise is building a great relationship between our countries."



Stryker also commented, “Multi-nationally, the Army fights as a joint team. When it comes to any kind of coalition, Thai has been our partner in the past, they’re our partner right now and I hope they’ll continue to be our partner in the future. But, in order to have a presence in the area, to establish a good rapport with these people is important.”

