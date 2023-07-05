Public Health Activity-San Diego Welcomes Lt. Col. Andrew Kay

Photo By Kathryne Gest | Lt. Col. Jodi Sangster relinquished command of Public Health Activity-San Diego to Lt....... read more read more Photo By Kathryne Gest | Lt. Col. Jodi Sangster relinquished command of Public Health Activity-San Diego to Lt. Col. Andrew Kay during a ceremony at Pacific Views Lodge in California on July 14, 2023. Col. Brad E. Franklin, Public Health Command-Pacific commander, presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Chrisopher Howard) see less | View Image Page

CAMP PENDLETON- Lt. Col. Jodi Sangster relinquished command of Public Health Activity-San Diego to Lt. Col. Andrew Kay during a ceremony at Pacific Views Lodge in California on July 14, 2023. Col. Brad E. Franklin, Public Health Command-Pacific commander, presided over the ceremony.



Franklin expressed his appreciation to Sangster for her unwavering dedication and hands-on approach in leading over 100 soldiers and civilians and fostering a culture of excellence and teamwork permeated throughout PHA-SD.



"Jodi's remarkable leadership skills ensured seamless execution of countless operations, assuring food safety and public health support within California for global operations of all Department of Defense services and federal partners," said Franklin. "Under her leadership, her soldiers completed over 350 missions, significantly impacting the activity and supporting the Pacific fleet, USNS Mercy, the National Science Foundation, and Indo-Pacific partner nations."



In her remarks, Sangster reflected on her time at PHA-SD, saying she was in awe every day of the team's creativity and versatility as they accomplished the mission. She thanked her soldiers and staff, whose relentless efforts and dedication to the mission continued to make a significant impact across the PHA-SD Area of Responsibility and in support of PHC-P.



"You do not do this job because a commander was telling you to; you did it because all of you realize what an important mission we have," said Sangster. "This unit is full of incredible military and civilian human beings, and I am proud to be on your team."



During the ceremony, Kay expressed his enthusiasm for joining the Public Health Activity-San Diego family in his new role. He promised to lead with integrity, accountability, and an open mind to execute the Activity's mission.

"I firmly believe that every individual within this unit will shape the future, and together, we will build on past achievements and continue to push boundaries of what we can accomplish," said Kay. "Together, we will forge ahead, adapting to change, seizing opportunities, and overcoming obstacles as a team."



Public Health Activity-San Diego is a direct reporting unit of Public Health Command-Pacific. Headquartered in Honolulu, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., and Camp Zama, Japan, PHC-P provides comprehensive public health support to protect the force, promote health, and prevent disease and injury via preventive medicine strategies, veterinary services, and food defense operations throughout the Indo-Pacific region.