CNIC EEO/DEIA Hold 2nd Annual Training Symposium

WASHINGTON – Commander, Navy Installation Command (CNIC), Office of Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO)/Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) hosted their 2nd Annual Training Symposium, at the Admiral Gooding Conference Center on the historic Washington Navy Yard, July 10-13.



“Our schedule included exciting presentations and dynamic panelists from a diverse list of organizations,” explained Christina Floyd, CNIC’s EEO/Diversity and Inclusion director. “This year’s theme was ‘Serving the Promise of Our Brand.’ Our panelists and presenters shared their knowledge and experiences to educate attendees on how to develop their own brand in creative and innovative ways.”



Participants were required to complete pre-work training for the Cultural Intelligence and Cultural Values Mapping Session before attending the EEO-ERG Training Symposium.



“The EEO office continuously receives feedback and suggestions for providing much needed resources within and outside of CNIC,” said Leutisha Stills, EEO specialist and DEIA program manager for CNIC. “We put together this Training Symposium for EEO Professionals, DEIA Professionals, Employee Resource Group Professionals, Office of General Counsel, and Human Resources.”



The symposium covered a range of topics:

• Marketing and branding EEO/DEIA/ERG programs

• How cultural intelligence benefits and influences workplaces in the 21st Century.

• Management Directive 715 Updates.

• EEOC case law and strategies for facilitating a diverse and inclusive workforce.

• Managing in a multi-generational workforce.

• Fireside Chat – Developing strategies for DEIA in today’s climate.

• Employee Resource Groups as Energizers in the Workplace.



“This training provided attendees the tools to network across job and industry disciplines as well as to develop opportunities for partnership and collaboration,” said Stills. “We hope attendees will utilize the takeaways from this symposium to fulfill their mission at CNIC of supporting the Fleet, the fighter and the family.”



The symposium was also streamed virtually on Microsoft Teams and recorded to be viewed later for those who could not attend. About 15 participants attended in person and more than 25 attended via Microsoft Teams.



“We wanted attendees to leave the conference feeling energized and inspired to make an impact on your program,” said Floyd. “I’m very proud of the EEO-DEIA team for the hard work necessary to make this symposium happen.”



