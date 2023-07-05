Photo Story: New Fort McCoy Garrison CSM takes charge during change-of-responsibility ceremony at installation

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene is shown July 13, 2023, during the U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene is shown July 13, 2023, during the U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy change-of-responsibility ceremony for a new garrison command sergeant major in building 905 at Fort McCoy, Wis. During the ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Calarco replaced Command Sgt. Maj. Raquel DiDomenico as the Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major. Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger served as the presiding officer. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Scenes are shown July 13, 2023, during the U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy change-of-responsibility ceremony for a new garrison command sergeant major in building 905 at Fort McCoy, Wis.



During the ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Calarco replaced Command Sgt. Maj. Raquel DiDomenico as the Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major.



Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger served as the presiding officer.



According to his biography, Calarco holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Upper Iowa University and an associate degree in applied science from Finger Lakes Community College. Calarco’s military education includes being a member of Sergeants Major Course Class 68, Distribution Learning Course Level 5, Senior Enlisted Joint Professional Leader Course, Intermediate Facilitation Skills, Foundation Instructor Facilitator, Small Group Leader Course, Basic Instructor Course, Unit Mobilization Planners Course, Physical Security Course, Antiterrorism I and II, First Sergeant Course, 68W Advanced Noncommissioned Officer Course, U.S. Army Recruiting Course, Battle Staff, 68W Basic Noncommissioned Officer Course, Primary Leadership Development Course, 68W Health Care Specialist, 68D Operating Room Specialist, and basic training.



In 2011, Calarco deployed with the U.S. Army Hospital Task Force Medical KFOR to Kosovo.



Calarco’s awards and decorations, according to his biography, include the Meritorious Service Medal (five awards), the Army Commendation Medal (four awards), the Army Achievement Medal (two awards), National Defense Service Medal (two awards), Global War on Terrorism Serve Medal, the Kosovo Campaign Medal, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon with Number 5, Army Serve Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, the Meritorious Unit Citation, the Recruiter Gold Badge, and the Instructor Badge.



Hear Calarco’s entire opening comments as the new command sergeant major for Fort McCoy Garrison by visiting https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/75492/new-fort-mccoy-garrison-command-sergeant-major-gives-remarks-during-2023-us-army-garrison-fort-mccoy-command-sergeant-major-change.



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.