Wings of Swing Connect with Africa

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Meaney | Wings of Swing perform in Gaborone, Botswana. The jazz ensemble is part of the United...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Meaney | Wings of Swing perform in Gaborone, Botswana. The jazz ensemble is part of the United States Air Forces in Europe (USAFE) Band, covering a wide spectrum of classic American music, with a healthy dose of New Orleans flair. The band toured across Africa from June 25 to July 7, 2023; performing in countries like Botswana, Kenya, and South Africa, collaborating with local musicians to showcase the power of music as a bridge between nations. see less | View Image Page

GABORONE, Botswana — On a cool winter night in Southern Africa, a large pavilion on the edge of the city offers a source of heat for locals and visitors winding down from the Security Implications of Climate Change symposium being held in the hotel adjacent. The canopied venue is packed, and among the crowd are representatives from 36 African nations settling in for dinner and entertainment. Following an introduction from the Motswana host, performers of brass, woodwind, guitar, and drums take the stage. A few beats later, the vocal talent makes herself heard, and the audience jumps to their feet in step. The Wings of Swing have lifted the room.



The United States Air Forces in Europe (USAFE) Band is a talented musical troupe composed of 45 active duty Air Force musicians. Among their ensembles are the Wings of Swing; a group that, to quote their website, covers "a wide spectrum of classic American music, with a healthy dose of New Orleans flair." With a mission to foster international relationships, boost troop morale, and promote cultural exchange, the band also brings the rich heritage of American music to audiences across Europe and Africa. From captivating jazz and blues melodies to rocking hits, the group is dedicated to inspiring a sense of old-fashioned American spirit to anyone fortunate enough to be in earshot.



Aligned with the broader mission statement of the Air Force Bands to Honor, Inspire, and Connect, Wings of Swing focuses on the crucial aspect of fostering connections through cultural exchange. Their history is marked by numerous successful performances and collaborations, with a particular emphasis on engaging with international communities. The ensemble been lauded for its ability to adapt and thrive in ever-changing circumstances, often planning and executing performances in real time.



Having recently embarked on a musical journey across Africa from June 25 to July 7, 2023; performing in countries like Botswana, Kenya, and South Africa; they collaborated with local musicians to showcase the power of music as a bridge between nations.



In Botswana, they participated in the Independence Day celebration at the U.S. Embassy in Gaborone. The band entertained the audience with a selection of jazz and blues tunes, including African favorites, creating an atmosphere of friendship and cultural celebration. They were joined on stage by members of the Botswana Defense Force Band, further exemplifying the commitment to collaboration and camaraderie. "Playing with them side by side last night, that was something that wasn't planned until 48 hours in advance," said Staff Sergeant Chloe Holmes, Operations Representative and trumpet player, "and then it's just this little flash of inspiration of, 'Hey, we're going to be here. Why don't you join us?’”



The group's time in Africa also involved several captivating performances and cultural exchanges. In Nairobi, Kenya, they played alongside the Kenya Defence Forces Band for the students of Starehe Boys Centre And School. They also performed during the U.S. Embassy's Independence Day celebration in Nairobi, sharing a blend of American jazz favorites and Kenyan music.



Continuing their journey, they visited South Africa, where they showcased their talents on radio, treating listeners across the country to a delightful morning filled with swinging tunes. The band's tour also included performances as part of the U.S. Embassy's 4th of July celebration in Pretoria and for the Morris Isaacson Centre for Music in Soweto.



A remarkable component of the United States Air Forces in Europe (USAFE) Band, Wings of Swing exemplify the spirit of Americana and cultural exchange through their dynamic performances. Their recent journey across Africa showcased their dedication to both connecting with diverse populations and strengthening international relationships. As the band embraces the mission to Honor, Inspire, and Connect, Wings of Swing leaves an indelible impression on audiences worldwide, spreading the joy of music, sharing the values it represents, and inspiring lively crowds on brisk African evenings to dance the Lindy Hop.