314th MXG welcomes new commander

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. – Col. Darren Brumfield, relinquished command of 314th Maintenance Group to Col. Brian Waller during a change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, July 14, 2023.



Col. Jonathan Tucker, 314th Airlift Wing commander, presided over the ceremony which was attended by family members of the incoming and outgoing commanders, members of the 314th MXG, and representatives from across Herk Nation.



During his tenure with the 314th MXG, Col. Brumfield commanded a team of military and civilian professionals who provide aircraft maintenance support for the wing’s C-130J aircrew training mission. He oversaw the training of 1,200 students annually from across the Department of Defense, Coast Guard and 47 partner nations. Additionally, his leadership resulted in the 314th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron winning the Air Education and Training

Command Maintenance Excellence Award twice.



“Darren, your efforts have ensured success not only for the Wing, but for the entire C-130 enterprise worldwide,” said Tucker. “You have postured this Wing for success, not just for today or even tomorrow, but for years to come.”



Waller previously served as the Director of Maintenance for the 47th Flying Training Wing at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas. In this role, he guided over 650 maintenance personnel responsible for the 209 T-6, T-1, and T-38 aircraft, utilized for basic pilot training operations.



He is the third generation of his family to serve in the Air Force and commissioned in 2001 from Air Force ROTC Detachment 205 at Southern Illinois University. Joining the 314th Airlift Wing family alongside him is his wife, Carrie, and sons, Steven and Sam.



“He has phenomenal depth and breadth of maintenance experience that makes him the perfect leader for our current challenges,” said Tucker. “I know he will continue the success of this great Maintenance Group and carry it to new heights.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2023 Date Posted: 07.17.2023 13:02 Story ID: 449352 Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 314th MXG welcomes new commander, by A1C Isabell Nutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.