Team Charleston supports largest AMC exercise in Indo-Pacific

Photo By Staff Sgt. Bailee Darbasie | A C-17 assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston rests on the Andersen Air Force Base flight line in Guam on July 11, 2023. This plane is participating in Mobility Guardian 23,a mobility exercise held across a 3,000-mile area intended to deepen interoperability with U.S. allies and partners, bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bailee Ann Darbasie)

Joint Base Charleston Airmen are leading the way across the Indo-Pacific region in support of Mobility Guardian 2023.



With more than 3,000 Airmen, 70 mobility aircraft and seven Allied Forces involved, MG23 is the largest full-spectrum readiness exercise in Air Mobility Command’s history.



“Joint Base Charleston continues to excel in both exercises and real-world missions,” said Col. Carlos Berdecia, 437th Air Expeditionary Wing commander. “We have players from all across our team enhancing the mission, joining the fight and making the magic happen for Mobility Guardian 2023.”



The 437th AEW A-Staff, based out of Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, is made up of Airmen from JB Charleston’s 628th Air Base Wing and 437th Airlift Wing. The 16th Airlift Squadron is serving as the 92nd AEW C-17 Globemaster III force element operating out of Australia.



MG23 has evolved from previous U.S.-based iterations of the exercise, as AMC shifts its focus toward swift mobilization and enhanced interoperability, ensuring the ability to promptly address any crisis or challenge arising in the Indo-Pacific.



“We are the joint force maneuver,” Berdecia said. “For the joint force to be successful, they need Air Mobility Command. When battling the tyranny of distance, MG23 is proving that, without AMC, we cannot have success.”



This multinational effort includes Australia, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States, proving that Allied Forces can seamlessly integrate with AMC to provide effective support through aircraft, personnel, and logistics, despite the unique challenges of long distances and open ocean.



As MG23 aims to understand and overcome the tyranny of distance to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific, the objective is to strengthen readiness skills and magnify Allied Forces interoperability in target areas like the Global Air Mobility Support System, airlift, aerial refueling, aeromedical evacuation, and command and control.



Joint Base Charleston participants, along with other AMC members and Allied Forces, are set to demonstrate Maximum Sustained Tempo and Combined Joint Force mission generation under multiple levels of isolation during the exercise.



As AMC’s premier wing, Joint Base Charleston has been tasked as the MAJCOM’s first wing to participate in the new Air Force Force Generation deployment model. Taking part in an exercise of this magnitude and approach is vital for Team Charleston as the base prepares for the modernized process of mobilizing forces.



“My team is performing explicitly, above and beyond, and I couldn't be prouder of everyone’s efforts during this exercise,” Berdecia said. “MG23 is allowing us to make sure our Airmen are ready and have the skills and resources they need for success downrange.”