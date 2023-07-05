Alaska Army National Guard showcases state during national competition

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Alaska Army Guardsmen from across the state and several supporting states came together to plan, promote, and execute one of the biggest annual events in the Army National Guard: The National Best Warrior Competition. The competition was held from July 9-13, 2023, at several locations across Alaska.



The annual event rotates to a different location each year, giving a new state an opportunity to host the competitors, their supporters and state leadership. In the first year of Alaska Army National Guard hosting the competition, they brought over 40 graded events to three separate training locations including Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Fort Greely and the Northern Warfare Training Center. Each training location brought a different set of challenges for the competitors to navigate.



“While [the competitors] are here, they learned things like bear avoidance, moose avoidance and how to operate in a rainy climate,” said Sgt. Maj. Mike Grunst, the planning and operations sergeant major for the AKARNG, stating that they were able to put their wildlife skills to practice and really have an opportunity to see Alaska up close.



The NBWC tests competitors physical and mental strength to identify and recognize the junior enlisted soldier and non-commissioned officer that triumphs over the event. Soldiers go through a multitude of technical and tactical tests, written exams, and presentation and appearance boards, and are also tested on how well they can work together as a team. Five competitors are also selected to represent the ARNG in the Best Squad Competition alongside 11 other best squads that have battled their way to the top of their respective commands.



Overall, it took nearly a year of planning, several hundreds of pieces of equipment and more than 170 Alaska Army Guardsmen to make the competition operational. From administrative personnel in-processing the competitors and their supporters to providing logistical support, transportation and meals, the AKARNG orchestrated an operation that was a once-in-a-career opportunity for everyone involved.



But like all major events, there were unique problems that needed to be solved ahead of the competition.

Facing challenges such as the unpredictable weather, navigating wildlife hazards and the never-ending daylight were easy for the AKARNG. However, when it came to gathering enough support for the competition, some gaps needed to be filled.



With several units preparing and conducting missions in other locations across the U.S., the AKARNG fell short on personnel to conduct a robust operation. To help fill those gaps, 26 Soldiers from several different states including Georgia, South Dakota, Wyoming, Oregon, Washington, and Montana stepped up to ensure a successful competition by providing support in administration, grading, logistics and public affairs.



In conjunction with forming partnerships, the AKARNG also received assistance from the 11th Airborne Division in the form of graders, instructors and band members. Members of the 204th Army Band based out of Fort Snelling, Minnesota and Vancouver, Washington also volunteered their time and talent to perform at the closing ceremony.



“It is draining. We are all tired, we are all exhausted, but we are all learning,” Grunst said. “We are learning from each other and making friendships along the way. It’s not just about the 14 competitors, it’s also about those who support the competition.”



Grunst also pointed out that the National Guard is known for adapting even without the latest equipment or time in a Citizen-Soldier’s life to dedicate to these opportunities.



“With the Reserves and National Guard, you can put us in any situation because we are part-time civilians and part-time Soldiers,” said Grunst. “We can move across broad spectrums and bring certain skills to the fight that other services may not have.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2023 Date Posted: 07.15.2023 19:33 Story ID: 449292 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alaska Army National Guard showcases state during national competition, by SSG Katie Mazos-Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.