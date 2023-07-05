Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall commemorates 80th Anniversary of the Bakers Creek plane crash

Photo By Denise Caskey | Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Fisher salutes as joint base commander Col. Tasha Lowery and...... read more read more Photo By Denise Caskey | Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Fisher salutes as joint base commander Col. Tasha Lowery and the Assistant Air and Space Attaché from the Embassy of Australia in Washington D.C., Group Cap. Hannah Jude-Smith place wreaths June 14 at the Bakers Creek Memorial on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the 1943 crash in Bakers Creek, Australia that killed 40 American Soldiers. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VA – Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall commemorated the 80th anniversary of a plane crash in Australia that claimed the lives of 40 American Soldiers.

The ceremony took place June 14 at the Bakers Creek memorial near the Selfridge Gate on the installation.

The annual event included a wreath laying by joint base commander Col. Tasha Lowery, Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Fisher and Australian Assistant Air and Space Attaché Group Cpt. Hannah Jude-Smith and ended with retired Army Col. Michael Baier reading the names of the crash victims. It was broadcast via livestream for family and friends in America, Australia and Japan.

“As we gather here today, on the 80th anniversary of this tragic event, let us remember these American patriots who boarded their B-17 transport with excitement for a well-deserved (rest and relaxation), only to meet their fate in dense fog shortly after take-off. ‘Lest we forget’ these 40 brave Soldiers, as we celebrate the Army today,” Lowery said.

Incidentally, the crash occurred on the same day the Army celebrates its birthday.

"For 80 years, the Bakers Creek tragedy has remained a hidden chapter in Australia's history,” Jude-Smith said. “Today, we honor the sacrifice of the crew and passengers aboard the B-17C and the stories of courage and camaraderie that emerged from that fateful day. These connections between the Australian and U.S. forces in the Southwest Pacific remind us of the deep bond between our nations, forged through shared experiences and the pursuit of freedom. As we remember these heroes, let us also recognize the lasting legacy they left behind, shaping the foundation of our alliance today."

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, the June 14, 1943, crash occurred as the Soldiers were heading back to their post at Port Moresby, New Guinea after a short rest at a U.S. Army Red Cross camp near Bakers Creek, Australia. Moments after take-off, the plane crashed about eight kilometers south of Mackay, killing 40 of the 41 passengers. It became known as the worst air disaster in Australian history.