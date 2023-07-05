From Sheet Metal to Shooting Brass

Courtesy Photo | Tech. Sgt. Trevor Dietrich, 114th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron metals technology...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Tech. Sgt. Trevor Dietrich, 114th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron metals technology technician, takes aim during the 52nd Winston P. Wilson (WPW) National Small Arms Championship, hosted by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center, on Camp Robinson, AR, April 30 through May 5, 2023. Tech. Sgt. Dietrich, along with his teammates, were selected from several South Dakota Air and Army National guardsmen because of their performances in previous state and regional marksmanship competitions. (U.S. Air National Guard Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

From working on sheet metal to shooting brass, Tech. Sgt. Trevor Dietrich, 114th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron metals technology technician, is one of the top marksmen in the 114th Fighter Wing and has represented the wing and South Dakota National Guard in several Armed Forces marksman competitions.



Tech. Sgt. Dietrich recently competed in the Winston P. Wilson National Small Arms Championship alongside three South Dakota Army National Guard Soldiers where they placed third overall out of 57 teams. Individually, Tech. Sgt. Dietrich placed 55tth in rifle competition and 63rd in the pistol competition out of 235 competitors.



“I am very grateful for wing leadership to give me and my fellow marksman the opportunity to represent the unit and state in these competitions,” said Dietrich.



Tech. Sgt. Dietrich, along with his teammates, were selected from several South Dakota Air and Army National guardsmen because of their performances in previous state and regional marksmanship competitions.



“Normally the 114th Fighter Wing would have three teams that compete and the South Dakota Army National Guard will also have several teams,” said Dietrich. “Based on that, they select the best competitors to represent the state team.”



To be a good military competitive rifle and pistol marksman, the competitors need to be consistent. Marksmen have to be mentally prepared for the stress of competitive shooting.



“We practice a lot on our own and with the team as often as we can,” said Dietrich. “Matches are really close so consistency is key where having one bad shooting day or a couple of bad matches can knock you and your team down a few places.”



Having wing support by allocating rounds for practice and days to travel to compete has been pivotal to the development of the team.



Tech. Sgt. Dietrich and the South Dakota National Guard team placed on top of several competitions including the MAC VI Regional Marksmanship Competition qualifying the team to compete in the All Army Matches against active, reserve, and guard teams.