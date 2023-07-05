“Whatever Your Goals are, Don’t Just Talk About it. be Intentional and Go for It” Cherry Point Clinic Farewells Navy Mustang Officer

Courtesy Photo | Navy Lt. Lizette Gonzalez served aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point for three...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Navy Lt. Lizette Gonzalez served aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point for three years, ending her tour in Summer 2023 as the as the Department Head of Patient Administration. Gonzalez, a Mustang, previously served as a Marine for 14 years, rising to the rank of Staff Sgt. see less | View Image Page

Navy Lieutenant Lizette Gonzalez understands leadership challenges enlisted Marines and commissioned Navy officers encounter every day.



She used this experience as a “Mustang” to build relationships and mentor Sailors for three years aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, ending her tour as the Department Head of Patient Administration.



“I wanted to position myself in a way where I can affect change while remaining an ally for those who need it most,” Gonzalez, a native of Miami, Florida, said when asked why she became an officer.



Her father from Cuba and mother from Peru, Gonzalez enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 2003. Her first duty station as a Marine Private First Class was with MTACS-28 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.



She deployed with the squadron in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and would continue to serve 14 years in the Marines, rising to the rank of Staff Sergeant.



She applied to and was accepted into the Health Services Collegiate Program, where she completed her Master of Business Administration. She then commissioned into the Navy in 2019 in the Medical Service Corps.



As an officer, MCAS Cherry Point was once again her first duty station, returning to serve aboard the medical facility where her oldest daughter was born.



“I’ve always wanted to work in the medical field and remain close to the Marines,” she said. “Being on the receiving end of medical care for so long, I now wanted to be part of delivering excellent medical care not only to the Marines, but to all beneficiaries.”



Gonzalez’ role at the clinic was behind-the-scenes, yet crucial to the facility’s mission of “Keeping the Warfighter in the Fight.” She led a team of Sailors and civilians responsible for reception, storing and issuance of patient records. Her team played a key role in the facility’s transition to MHS Genesis, a modernized system of patient information management.



During her assignment to the clinic, Gonzalez deployed aboard the USNS Comfort in support of Continuing Promise 2022 as their Host Nation Military Liaison to five different countries in South America.



“Preserve what you have earned! Whatever your goals are, don’t just talk about it, be intentional and go for it, keep moving and stay hungry,” Gonzalez advises the junior Sailors she serves with. “Don’t be afraid to challenge leadership and understand that mentoring goes both ways.