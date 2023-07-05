UV Safety Month: Walter Reed doctors urge people to protect their skin and eyes from sun’s dangerous UV rays

Courtesy Photo | Health care providers at Walter Reed screen beneficiaries for skin cancer, looking for...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Health care providers at Walter Reed screen beneficiaries for skin cancer, looking for abnormalities in moles, looking for the ABCDEs – A for asymmetry; B for border irregularity; C for changing colors in a mole; D for different, like an ugly duckling mole; and E for evolution, such as painful or bleeding lesions -- for possible skin cancer see less | View Image Page

By Bernard S. Little

Walter Reed Command Communications



Ultraviolet (UV) Safety Month is observed during July to spread awareness about the importance of protecting the skin and eyes from the side effects of UV rays, a form of radiation emitted by the sun and artificial sources, such as tanning beds.

While UV radiation has some benefits for people, such as the creation of Vitamin D, it can also cause health risks, explained health care providers at Walter Reed.

“The more sun damage we accumulate, the greater our risk for developing skin cancer and prematurely aged skin,” explained Army Lt. Col. (Dr.) J. Austin Cox, service chief of Dermatology at Walter Reed.

“Both acute and chronic UV exposure increase your risk for skin cancers, including melanoma, regardless of skin tone – fair complexion or dark complexion,” stated Navy Lt. Cmdr. (Dr.) John F. Linabury, a staff dermatologist and co-director of the Dermatology Cutaneous Oncology Clinic at Walter Reed.

Cox and Linabury recommend people limit their time in the sun, especially between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., when the sun’s rays are most intense. In addition, they recommend people wear sun-protective clothing, such as lightweight, long-sleeve shirts, pants, UV-protection sunglasses and wide-brimmed hats. “Select clothing with an ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) label,” Cox said.

They also urge to apply sunscreen daily, using it on all parts of the skin exposed to the sun, including the neck, ears, back, shoulders, head, back of the knees and legs, and even on the feet if you wear shoes that exposes them. “Most adults need about 1 ounce — or enough to fill a shot glass — to fully cover their body,” Cox said. “You should reapply it every two hours,” Linabury added.

“Apply a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen with an SPF (sun protection factor) of 30 or higher. Broad-spectrum sunscreen provides protection from both UVA and UVB rays,” Cox explained. “Use sunscreen whenever you are going to be outside, even on cloudy days. Reapply sunscreen after swimming or sweating,” he added.

Cox also recommends that if people need to be outside when the sun is at its most intense, that they seek shade when appropriate. He added that as a rule of thumb, “If your shadow is shorter than you are [when it’s sunny], seek shade.”

The Murtha Cancer Center at Walter Reed, the only Department of Defense Cancer Center of Excellence, hosted its annual skin cancer summit in May, and Dr. David Broland, a board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon, served as its guest speaker. He stated skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States and approximately 9,500 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with the disease every day.

In addition, Broland stated that nonmelanoma skin cancer (NMSC), including basal cell carcinoma (BCC) and squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), affects more than 3 million Americans a year.

Cox added that there are nearly 200,000 new cases of melanoma diagnosed each year, which is the deadliest form of skin cancer. It is usually curable when detected and treated early, but once it has spread deeper into the skin or other parts of the body, it becomes more difficult to treat. The estimated five-year survival rate for U.S. patients whose melanoma is detected early is about 99 percent, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Skin cancer can affect everyone, regardless of skin color,” Cox emphasized. He explained the lifetime risks for developing skin cancer for men is 1 in 27, and for women, 1 in 40. “Twenty Americans die from melanoma every day, which is about 8,000 people annually.”

Black men are at a higher risk of death from melanoma than other racial groups, according to a recent study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology (JAAD). Although it is not clear what factors contribute to an increased mortality risk for Black men with melanoma, the study found that Black men were less likely to have private insurance, and men more broadly were less likely to seek medical care than women, which can result in men being diagnosed at a later stage, according to the study’s authors.

In addition to taking measures to try and prevent skin cancer, people are also encouraged to do regular self-exams of their skin.

“Dermatologists recommend monthly mole exams, looking for the ABCDEs – A for asymmetry; B for border irregularity; C for changing colors in a mole; D for different, like an ugly duckling mole; and E for evolution, such as painful or bleeding lesions,” Linabury explained.

“If you notice anything new, changing, bleeding, itching or concerning – ask your primary care physician to take a look and consider a referral to dermatology,” Cox said.

“People should also rethink the use of tanning beds and tanned skin as beautiful because a tan is a sign that your skin has been injured,” Cox added.

“Whether you’re exposed to the sun’s UV rays or visit an indoor tanning salon, every time you tan, your skin is damaged. As this damage builds, you speed up the aging of your skin and increase your risk for all types of skin cancer, including melanoma,” he explained.

While everyone is at risk for skin cancer, people with certain characteristics are at greater risk for the disease, according to the CDC. These characteristics include:

• A lighter natural skin color.

• Skin that burns, freckles, reddens easily, or becomes painful in the sun.

• Blue or green eyes.

• Blond or red hair.

• Certain types and a large number of moles.

• A family history of skin cancer.

• A personal history of skin cancer.

• Older age.