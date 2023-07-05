Dyess welcomes new 9 BS commander

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Lt. Col. Brian Milner recently assumed command of the 9th Bomb Squadron becoming the unit’s first ever African American commander.



Milner spoke to a crowd of Airmen, base leadership and community leaders upon taking command about the importance of people and their impact on success.



“You can't let anybody tell you no,” said Milner. “People tend to discourage those who have set goals, but after you push forward, people will have the sense to stop keeping you from your goals.”



Even through demoralizing situations, Milner set up a goal of flying, and as commander, he proves that goals are achievable.



“If becoming a commander inspires at least one person, whether or not they're a minority, I have done something important,” said Milner. “Becoming a squadron commander, while having a combination of things that you don't normally see present, has become my greatest achievement and has also been a huge part of the B-1B history.”



The Air Force requires Airmen of all ranks to lead, guide and inspire those they work with and for. Milner uses his time as an officer and enlisted Airman along with life experience to ensure the success of the Air Force’s oldest active bomber squadron.



“Lt. Col. Milner is a tactics expert and an outstanding leader. He will ensure the 9th BS is ready to meet the mission requirements of Air Force Global Strike Command and our Nation,” said Col. Joseph Kramer, 7th Bomb Wing commander. “Brian’s journey, to include deliberate development from leaders over the years, should encourage today’s Airmen and future Airmen that their goals and aspirations ARE achievable.”

