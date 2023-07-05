Photo Story: June 2023 training operations for WAREX 87-23-01 at Fort McCoy

Courtesy Photo | Training operations are shown June 13, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis., for the 87th...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Training operations are shown June 13, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis., for the 87th Training Division’s Warrior Exercise 87-23-01. The exercise took place at Fort McCoy from June 8-22, 2023. Thousands of troops participated in the training. Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” According to their mission statement, the 87th Training Division designs, develops, and executes ‘’live, virtual, and constructive training exercises and conducts mission command and staff training as directed, in support of the 84th Training Command, Army Reserve Headqurters, and combatant commands in a Total Army, joint, interagency, intergovernmental, multinational environment to enhance U.S. Army readiness and lethality.” (U.S. Army Photo by Kevin Clark, Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office) see less | View Image Page

PHOTO STORY BY KEVIN CLARK AND AMANDA CLARK

Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office



Training operations are shown in June 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis., for the 87th Training Division’s Warrior Exercise 87-23-01.



The exercise took place at Fort McCoy from June 8-22, 2023. Thousands of troops participated in the training. Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



According to their mission statement, the 87th Training Division designs, develops, and executes ‘’live, virtual, and constructive training exercises and conducts mission command and staff training as directed, in support of the 84th Training Command, Army Reserve Headqurters, and combatant commands in a Total Army, joint, interagency, intergovernmental, multinational environment to enhance U.S. Army readiness and lethality.” (U.S. Army Photo by Kevin Clark, Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



