Change of Command Ceremony & Departure of Colonel Martin Wohlgemuth, July 2023

After a year as commander of Area Support Group - Kuwait, Col. Martin Wohlgemuth departs from his position and the country back to the United States. ASG-KU is the U.S. Army Central unit responsible for garrison operations at Army facilities in Kuwait, including Camp Arifjan, Camp Buehring, Kuwait Naval Base, and Port of Shuiaba, implementing the Defense Cooperation Agreement governing the U.S. military's relationship with the State of Kuwait, and providing force protection for forces in Kuwait. Before the change of command ceremony, Wohlgemuth is awarded the Legion of Merit from Lt. Gen. Patrick Frank, commanding general, U.S. Army Central.



Attending the ceremony are various command teams and personnel of the tenant units in-country, including Brig. Gen. Maria Juarez, deputy commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, coalition force service members, and U.S. Embassy to Kuwait Chargé d'Affaires James Holtsnider. As well, a substantial cohort of senior military leaders of the Kuwait Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Interior attend this event. Service members and civilians across ranks and roles participate in the ceremony to wish the outgoing and incoming commanders well as ASG-KU transitions.



Taking over command of the brigade is Col. Daniel Enslen, commander, ASG-KU, who will lead the unit here for the next year.

