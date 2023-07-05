7th Engineer Brigade Reactivates at Barton Kaserne, July 27, 2023

ANSBACH, Germany – Members of the media are invited to the 7th Engineer Brigade reactivation ceremony at Barton Field on Thursday, July 27 at 11:30 a.m.



The 7th Engineer Brigade will be reactivated under the command of Col. Kyle T. Moulton. Presiding over the ceremony will be Brig. Gen. Ronald Ragin, commander of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command.



This historic event marks the reactivation of the U.S. Army’s only European-based engineer brigade, which falls under the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, which is the U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s sustainment command.



Originally founded as the 5202nd Engineer Construction Brigade in June 1944, the7th Engineer Brigade led important missions around the world during peace and war before its inactivation in 1992 at Ludendorff Kaserne, Kornwestheim, Germany.



The brigade’s call back to service 31 years later strengthens U.S. strategic readiness capabilities and enhances the ability to rapidly mobilize, deploy, and sustain U.S. and NATO forces on multi-domain battlefields in Europe.



The 7th Engineer Brigade exercises command and control of expeditionary forces conducting combat, general, and geospatial engineering in support of U.S. European Command, U.S. African Command and NATO operations.



Media interested in attending the event should email usarmy.rheinland-pfalz.21-tsc.list.pao@army.mil by Friday, July 21, 2023 to be placed on a guest list and ensure access to Barton Kaserne. Additional instructions will be emailed after your request to attend is received.



Please include the following in your email:

• Outlet name

• Reporter name(s)

• Reporter email

• Vehicle license plate number







The 21st Theater Sustainment Command executes mission command of operational sustainment across the European theater; conducts reception, staging, onward movement and integration; executes theater opening, theater distribution, and theater sustainment in support of U.S. European Command and NATO operations; and, as directed, executes joint security and support to U.S. Africa Command operations.



