HONOLULU – Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) announced today it remains on track to begin gravity defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility October 16, 2023.



Working with regulators, JTF-RH received conditional approval from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Hawaii Department of Health to commence its next major milestone, to drain the 480,000 gallons of fuel in the four surge tanks, which is set to begin Monday.



JTF-RH also released an updated dashboard. The link can be found here: insert dashboard link here



For more information about JTF-RH, visit https://www.pacom.mil/jtf-red-hill/ or access the App by searching for “JTF–Red Hill” in the iOS app store. For more information about Red Hill visit https://cnrh.cnic.navy.mil/Operations-and-Management/Red-Hill/. For more detailed information on the Navy's Red Hill environmental efforts, please visit www.jbphh-safewaters.org.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2023 Date Posted: 07.12.2023 17:50 Story ID: 449059 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Hill Dashboard Update - Next JTF-Red Hill Milestone - Surge Tank Draining - Begins Monday, by Cpl Gabrielle Zagorski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.