    Red Hill Dashboard Update - Next JTF-Red Hill Milestone - Surge Tank Draining - Begins Monday

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2023

    Story by Cpl. Gabrielle Zagorski 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    HONOLULU – Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) announced today it remains on track to begin gravity defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility October 16, 2023.

    Working with regulators, JTF-RH received conditional approval from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Hawaii Department of Health to commence its next major milestone, to drain the 480,000 gallons of fuel in the four surge tanks, which is set to begin Monday.

    JTF-RH also released an updated dashboard. The link can be found here: insert dashboard link here

    For more information about JTF-RH, visit https://www.pacom.mil/jtf-red-hill/ or access the App by searching for “JTF–Red Hill” in the iOS app store. For more information about Red Hill visit https://cnrh.cnic.navy.mil/Operations-and-Management/Red-Hill/. For more detailed information on the Navy's Red Hill environmental efforts, please visit www.jbphh-safewaters.org.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

