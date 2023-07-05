Senior Enlisted Leader Senior Chief Jefferey Onion

JEFFREY D. ONION

Naval Aircrewman Helicopter Senior Chief (AWSCS) Jeffrey D. Onion, a native of Conneaut, Ohio, enlisted in the Navy in September, 1999. Following completion of basic training at Recruit Training Command Great Lakes, Illinois, he reported to Naval Aircrew Training School, Pensacola, Florida, completing Naval Aircrew Candidate School, Aviation Rescue Swimmer School and Aviation Electronics Technician “A” school. Senior Chief Onion is a graduate of the U.S. Navy Senior Enlisted Academy (204 Red). He is a Master Training Specialist and has earned his Naval Aircrew Warfare Specialist, Enlisted Aviation Warfare Specialist and Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist designations.



His Operational/Sea Duty assignments were; Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron TWO FIVE (HSC-25) Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. While stationed with HSC-25 AWSCS Onion Deployed with the Navy’s first dedicated MEDEVAC unit, the historic 2515th Naval Air Ambulance Detachment. He has also been assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron SIX (HSC-6) North Island, California, deploying with the USS Nimitz Aircraft Carrier and Carrier Air Wing ELEVEN, and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron TWO SIX (HSC-26) Norfolk, Virginia, where he deployed to Naval Support Activity Bahrain.



His Shore Duty assignments were: Naval Station Patuxent River Station SAR Command (PAX SAR) Patuxent River, Maryland; Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron THREE (HSC-3) North Island, California, and Command Navy Recruiting Command (CNRC) as the Rescue Swimmer Warrior Challenge Program Manager, Millington, Tennessee.



In June 2022, he reported to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Ohio River Valley as lead Special Warfare Scout and is now the Command Senior Enlisted Leader.



AWSCS Onion has accumulated over 4,000 hours in various naval rotary wing aircraft. His personal decorations include Strike/Fighter Air Medal (two Awards), Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (two Awards), Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (six awards), Army achievement medal, Military outstanding Volunteer medal and other various unit and campaign awards.

