NSWC Dahlgren Division Employee Charts Career Path with an Engineer’s Heart and Mind

I can. I will. I must. Watch me! These powerful words are what drive Desiree’ Whitener to keep striving for excellence and success in her personal life and professional career. A constant reminder in the form of an engraved bracelet gifted by her mother to always do her best, continue learning and explore all possibilities, Whitener applies that mantra to her work. Through her talents and skills as an electrical engineer at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD), Whitener demonstrates her dedication to supporting the fleet and warfighter every day.



Recognizing her interest and natural abilities in mathematics and science at an early age, Whitener’s mom encouraged her to pursue engineering as a field of study. “I was in an engineering program in high school where we explored many different types of engineering concepts and methods,” said Whitener. “The one class that really stuck out for me was called Digital Electronics where we created circuit boards and similar items. It was very exciting for me so I knew my focus would be geared towards electrical engineering.”



Whitener’s career journey at Dahlgren began shortly after graduating from Tennessee State University (TSU) with a bachelor’s in electrical engineering, minoring in computer science in May 2019. A Washington, D.C. native, Whitener had the opportunity to attend the Black Engineer of the Year Awards conference during her final year at TSU where she networked with Naval Sea Systems Command and Dahlgren employees, receiving an invitation for an interview at NSWCDD.



In August 2019, Whitener joined the Dahlgren workforce supporting the Sensor Integrated Product Team within the Electromagnetic and Sensor Systems Department, where she applied her skills and system engineering expertise to identifying and resolving complex technical issues related to radar systems and other sensors.



Since then, department leadership recognized and commended Whitener’s technical knowledge, leadership capabilities and numerous contributions to radar and sensor systems, an area she quickly applied herself to mastering.



According to her colleagues, Whitener “not only expanded her programming skills but also kept an open mind and learned an entirely different skill set, which was image processing and lab characterization of prototype electro-optical infrared (EOIR) sensor systems.”



She would go on to utilize her expertise and tools to support several other EOIR programs throughout her career.



In her current role supporting the Marine Corps with the Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar Program Management Office (G/ATOR PMO), Whitener serves as lead engineer for Naval Integrated Fire Control (NIFC) and Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD), engaging with multiple communities and taking point on communicating information through briefings to move forward in achieving the program’s end goals.



“As an engineer supporting future radar systems with the G/ATOR PMO, developing the NIFC capability using the G/ATOR system, I lead working groups and other discussions to inform the larger NIFC team on the current studies, analysis and paths forward. There are various program offices and other support communities involved and so I communicate with them often, ensuring the team is on the same page by understanding the objectives and making sure we’re on schedule to accomplish our end goals for the program,” Whitener stated. “We’re bringing different communities together to integrate and support future radar capabilities.”



Looking ahead, Whitener sees herself continuing to grow in her career and aims to serve in a leadership role at Dahlgren. She also acts as a peer mentor to her fellow team members, understanding the value of having opportunities available to expand knowledge and skills. “I aim to be well-rounded in my career, to be an effective leader for my team and to become more proficient in different technical areas,” said Whitener.



As with her professional life, Whitener makes the most of every opportunity to nurture her hunger for knowledge and strengthen her mind, enjoying the outdoors with her dog, tutoring children, learning to cook different cuisines from other countries and reading inspirational books.



“The part of my job that I enjoy the most is interfacing with a variety of people,” said Whitener. “I love talking to people and learning about them, making those connections and receiving mentorship from people of diverse communities.”