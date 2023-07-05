How to Become a Department Head: NSWCDD Hosts Department Head Flash Mentoring Event

Photo By Diana Stefko | Martina Taylor, a Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD)...... read more read more Photo By Diana Stefko | Martina Taylor, a Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) cybersecurity engineer is a passionate advocate for education, technology and healthcare for developing countries. Taylor earned her bachelor’s degree in computer science from Morgan State University. In 2017, she entered into the school’s Master of Engineering in Cyber Engineering (MECE) program which is supported by Naval Sea Systems Command. The MECE program allowed Taylor to acclimate quickly to her future career at NSWCDD. She had the opportunity to meet her team, know which branch she would be representing and exactly the kind of work she would be doing. “The preparation and guidance provided by NSWCDD created an environment for me to know exactly the type of cybersecurity work that I was expected to do once I completed my classes with MECE. I was able to prepare myself from the outside looking in,” said Taylor. Today, Taylor is a cybersecurity engineer within the Combat Systems Cyber Engineering Branch at NSWCDD. “I like to tell people that I only I became an engineer because I had the resources provided to me, which allowed my eyes to be opened to my possible future,” said Taylor. Her cybersecurity engineering background and NSWCDD work inspired her to give back to her community through Breaking Boundaries with Innovation (BBI). Taylor founded BBI in early 2019. The organization’s purpose is to create a way to promote technology-based education for developing countries, along with arranging healthcare support for families in need. “Our goal with BBI is to bridge the gap for students in developing countries, so they may have access to the same level of education and technology as other students worldwide,” said Taylor. As a native of West Africa’s Sierra Leone, Taylor emphasizes her desire to “bring those opportunities to the kids in Africa, especially in West Africa, so that they can know there is endless amounts of opportunities out there for them. The world of technology could always use more engineers and scientists, and I want to help open the door to those possibilities.” BBI brings those resources to children at a young age to help them shape a better future. “I wanted to promote, supply and bring the same resources that I was presented into my community,” explained Taylor. “I could not be more grateful to have the chance to work here at Dahlgren, the last five years has provided more opportunities than I could have ever asked for,” said Taylor. “I am forever thankful for the doors that have been opened since joining the NSWCDD team.” see less | View Image Page

It is a well-known fact that the success of any organization relates to the strength of its workforce. Investing time, energy and resources in professional development assures this success. Command and senior leadership at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) understand this philosophy and are dedicated to instituting opportunities for its workforce, from supporting higher education to advancing careers.



On Jan. 25, NSWCDD hosted a Department Head Flash Mentoring event at the University of Mary Washington, Dahlgren Campus for its civilian workforce. The event – organized by the Corporate Operations Department’s Human Resources Division – provided an in-person platform for attendees to hear personal accounts about career advancement in an antidotal and “how-to” style from some of the warfare center’s leading senior officials.



Strategic and Computing Systems Department head Frank Dixon, Electromagnetic and Sensor Systems Department head Aaron Miller, Comptroller Department head Jim Barnes and Deputy Technical Director Darren Barnes spoke to the audience during the panel session, sharing their Dahlgren career journeys up to their current positions. The audience also participated in a Q&A round after each panelist’s presentation.



“It is important for leadership to make the time for these types of events. Equally important is for our workforce to be provided these opportunities to attend these types of events,” stated Barnes. “I was more than happy and excited to take the time to participate in the panel discussion, as were the other panelists that were here today.”



Additionally, small group mentoring sessions led by the senior leaders provided a more one-on-one interactive experience.



According to Acting Equal Employment Opportunity Specialist and Succession Planning Project Manager Andy Humphrey, “We have a responsibility to provide our workforce with the means to grow, develop and better themselves in all aspects of their lives. Today’s event highlighted that there is no one single way to meet a goal and that diverse backgrounds strengthen each individual’s readiness to take on the challenges of senior leadership.”



The Department Head Flash Mentoring event is part of a year-round workforce development series geared towards increasing career advancement awareness and opportunities in addition to providing valuable information to warfare center employees. The next event is slated for Mar. 22 and will feature five department heads, distinguished scientists and engineers and Command staff on the panel.