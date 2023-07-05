My FM&C Story: Myrna Medina

Not everyone can say they have worked finance and accounting issues for both superstars and Army commands in their career. However, Myrna Medina, the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Financial Management & Comptroller) Director of Financial Operations and Accounting Oversight, possesses that experience, which has made her an asset to the organization for over 11 years.



Medina currently oversees the formulation of finance and accounting policies for the Army’s General and Working Capital Funds, where she and her team ensure that there is a framework in place to provide financial management professionals across the Army with a clear vision on how to execute their resources.



“My goal is to ensure compliance with standards set forth in Department of Defense Financial Management Regulations and other regulatory and statutory entities,” Medina said. “I also provide oversight of compliance efforts associated with financial systems used across the Army, year-end operations for the Army and any efforts impacting business processes where input must be provided from a policy perspective.”



OASA (FM&C)’s mission is to ensure the Army is optimally resourced, so Medina and her team build capabilities to enable financial management professionals to support the warfighter while maintaining accountability to American taxpayers.



“As an American taxpayer, I want to make sure that I do everything in my power to make a positive contribution through my efforts and dedication to this mission,” Medina said. “I love my country and have always had a strong desire to serve in any capacity.”



Medina’s financial management journey began in commercial banking where she worked as a branch manager and later became a commercial banking officer.



“The job was a great learning experience in a very diverse environment,” Medina said. “One of the most exciting things I was able to do was oversee a major loan for Whitney Houston during the production of The Bodyguard. While I enjoyed the commercial banking sector and had some great experiences, I still felt a need to serve my country as a public servant, support our nation’s troops and give back to the extent possible for everything I’ve been given.”



Medina began her DoD financial management career as a disbursing officer at Benelux Finance Office in SHAPE, Belgium where she also earned her Master of Business Administration. She moved on to become a budget analyst at U.S. Army Garrison, Benelux before returning to the U.S. where she worked for the Office of the Secretary of Defense’s Business Transformation Agency as a financial systems analyst.



Medina then worked for U.S. Army Installation Management Command where she led the deployment of the Army’s first enterprise resource planning system known as General Fund Enterprise Business System, or GFEBS. This assignment set the stage for her career move to OASA (FM&C) in 2010 where she supported the system’s deployment across all Army commands.



“In 2013, I assumed responsibilities as Chief, Budget Execution and Control at the Army Budget Office (FM&C),” Medina said. “After two and a half years, I took a position at the U.S. Marshals Service as the Program Manager for Financial Management.”



Medina returned to OASA (FM&C) in 2016 where she began serving in her current role and strives to continue challenging herself and encourage her team to excel.



“I want each member of my team to grow in their personal and professional lives,” Medina said. “I will do everything I can to empower everyone to reach their maximum potential.”



Medina attributes her success as a professional to the support from the relationships fostered within the Army’s financial management community as well as other financial partners such as the Defense Finance and Accounting Service.



When Medina isn’t working to support the Army’s financial management mission, she enjoys traveling the world on cruise ships.

