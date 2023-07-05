Milestones to Medals: NSWC Dahlgren Division Computer Scientist Earns the Navy Civilian Service Commendation Medal

Courtesy Photo | Dennis Warne, a Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division computer scientist and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Dennis Warne, a Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division computer scientist and project manager within the Electromagnetic and Sensor Systems Department, recently received the Department of the Navy Civilian Service Commendation Medal. see less | View Image Page

Dennis Warne, a Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) computer scientist and project manager with the Electromagnetic and Sensor Systems Department, was recently awarded the prestigious Department of the Navy Civilian Service Commendation Medal (CSCM).



The CSCM is the fourth highest civilian award in the Navy. The award recognizes the performance of an individual who exceeds expectations of their grade or specialty, and achieved above the degree of excellence that can be appropriately reflected in a performance evaluation. The performance is evaluated at the equivalent level of the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal.



Warne was nominated for “expert leadership of multiple science and technology efforts in concurrence with his acquisition project management responsibilities,” according to his award citation.



The citation also recognized his work directly supporting the shipboard electronic warfare, electronic surveillance and electronic attack for early detection, analysis, threat warning, and protection from anti-ship missiles. Warne was honored for being directly responsible for the growth of the Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program Block 3 portfolio at NSWCDD, which now includes system safety, systems engineering, electromagnetic effects, test and evaluation, and human systems engineering across multiple departments.



Warne who has accumulated 37 years of military and civilian federal service, began his career at NSWCDD in 1990 after transferring from the Naval Air Development Center in Warminster, Pennsylvania. He has been a project lead for several programs over the years including the Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Devices and Joint Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare Team.



In 2016, he began supporting the Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program.



In 2017, Warne led the range, facility and execution working group for the Special Program Missile Defeat experiment, Jukebox 2018 which was managed out of the Office of the Secretary of Defense Prototyping and Concept Experimentation Office.



He supported classified facility efforts to conduct a military utility demonstration of emerging technologies on a Department of Defense range across joint services, combatant commands and the intelligence community.



He also coordinated a large engineering team of government civilians and contractors demonstrating emerging technology in a live fire experiment. The experiment validated several new concepts of operations against live targets. More recently, Warne supported NSWCDD as a project manager for coordinated radio frequency electronic warfare. He is currently a project manager for Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program Block Three.



Warne said he is “Overjoyed, honored and grateful, for the opportunity to be recognized and nominated for receiving the CSCM medal.”