NY National Guard's senior enlisted Soldier retires after 41 years of service

New York Army National Guard Command Sgt. Major David Piwowarski, a Clifton Park resident, and veteran of the Afghan War, ended almost 42 years of military service on July 7, 2023, during a ceremony at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham.



Piwowarski stepped down as the top enlisted leader in the 10,800-Soldier force, and handed over that role to Command Sgt. Major Edwin Garris.



Garris, a Buffalo resident, was previously the senior enlisted leader for the 4,600-Soldiers in the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat team.



The Adjutant General of New York State, Major General Ray Shields, praised Piwowarski for his service.



"Over the years, the more I had the chance to see Dave in action, the more I knew he was an exceptional leader," Shields said.



"You exemplify what it means to be a command sergeant major," Shields told Piwowarski. "You will be missed, but your legacy will continue for years to come."



As the top enlisted leader in the New York Army Guard, Piwowarski served as the adjutant general's personal advisor for all enlisted-related issues, particularly those affecting training and quality of life. He traveled throughout the state observing training and talking to Soldiers and their families.



"I stand here after nearly 42 years of service, and with half of that as a sergeant major," Piwowarski said. "It has been a long, and mostly fun, ride," he joked.



"You all have had a part of making and keeping us ready for the next mission," he said. "I know this is true because I am looking out in this audience at the faces of those who have helped me or helped me help other people. I did not do it alone."



I hope that you have the privilege, the honor, and the health to serve a great organization like this for as long as I did," Piwowarski said. "I am proud of this generation who will take us into the future and the ne next one who will do things differently than us, but they will get it done."



Piwowarski was born in Buffalo, New York and joined the Army in September 1981 and served four years as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division



While in the Active Army, Piwowarski served in airborne operations in Spain, completed Jungle Warfare Training in Panama and graduated from the 18th Airborne Corps Reconnaissance Commando Course. He left the division in April 1986 as an Infantry Team Leader with the rank of sergeant.



About a month later Piwowarski joined the New York Army National Guard in Buffalo and served in the 174th Infantry Regiment through 1992 as an infantry squad leader and platoon sergeant. In 1988 he was the First U.S. Army & Forces Command Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year for the entire Army National Guard.



Piwowarski served as a company first sergeant, and then moved onto serve as battalion command sergeant major twice and deployed to Afghanistan as the command sergeant major for the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.



The brigade worked with Afghan security forces and NATO partners in combat operations, security, and training.



In 2010 he became the New York Army National Guard Training and Operations Sergeant Major at the Joint Force Headquarters in Latham.



He served as the command sergeant major for the 42nd Infantry Division and also served as the New York National Guard Joint Operations Center operations sergeant major.



He became the New York State senior enlisted advisor to the Adjutant General in all Army enlisted matters and personally managed the New York corps of sergeants major beginning in November 2015.



For a time, he also served as the New York National Guard Senior Enlisted Leader, dealing with Air National Guard issues as well.



His duties included overseeing joint events and operations and working with state partners in South Africa and Brazil to develop NCO and enlisted training and mentoring opportunities.



Piwowarski served as the regional head of the Command Sergeants Major Advisory Council for many years, working on national issues and policies focused on enlisted Soldiers. He is also a member of the National Guard Enlisted Advisory Council which is focused on joint issues at the National Guard Bureau level.



During his tenure, he supervised and participated several New York National Guard emergency response missions.



Prior to becoming a full-time Guard leader, Piwowarski worked in the civilian finance sector.

