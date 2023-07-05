Nine Navy Exchanges Named “Best of the Best”

Courtesy Photo | The Navy Exchange Service Command named nine of its NEX locations as Bingham Award...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Navy Exchange Service Command named nine of its NEX locations as Bingham Award winners. Established in 1979, the Bingham Award recognizes outstanding performance in operations, customer service and community support. NEXCOM is a $3 billion global enterprise whose mission is to strengthen the Navy’s quality of life operations. see less | View Image Page

The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) named nine of its NEX locations as Bingham Award winners. Established in 1979, the Bingham Award recognizes outstanding performance in operations, customer service and community support.



“Our Bingham Award recognizes the ‘best of the best’ Navy Exchanges around the world and is the highest honor a store can achieve,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer of NEXCOM. “I’m incredibly proud of our worldwide NEX team - navigating challenges and leading the charge to sustain and support our Navy Warfighters and military families. We are committed to strengthening the Navy’s quality of mission and remaining an integral part of our Sailors’ lives, 24/7, all around the globe!”



NEXCOM’s 2022 Bingham Award winners and runners up are:



Sales over $45 million (Category 1)

Winner: Naval Support Activity Bahrain

Runner Up: Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia Beach, Virginia



Sales $24 - $45 million (Category 2)

Winner: Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy

Runner Up: Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam



Sales $16 - $24 million (Category 3)

Winner: Camp Lemonnier Djibouti

Runner Up: Naval Base Kitsap – Bremerton, Washington



Sales $8 - $16 million (Category 4)

Winner: Naval Air Station Key West, Florida

Runner Up: Naval Base Guam



Sales $3.5 - $8 million (Category 5)

Winner: Naval Base Ventura County - Point Mugu, California

Runner Up: Singapore Area Coordinator



Sales $2 - $3.5 million (Category 6)

Winner: Naval Support Activity Washington Navy Yard, District of Columbia

Runner Up: Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, California



Sales $1.3 - $2 million (Category 7)

Winner: U. S. Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, New York

Runner Up: Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads - Iowa Estates, Norfolk, Virginia



Sales $700,000 - $1.3 million (Category 8)

Winner: U.S. Naval Joint Services Activity, The New Sanno, Japan

Runner Up: Arlington Uniform Center, Virginia



Sales under $700,000 (Category 9)

Winner: Naval Support Facility Redzikowo, Poland

Runner Up: Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach, California



The award is named in honor of the late Capt. W.H. Bingham, SC, USNR, who was the Chief Executive Officer of R.H. Macy’s Company. In 1946, Bingham was appointed by the Secretary of the Navy to lead an advisory board for the establishment of the Navy Ship’s Store Office, which was officially renamed as NEXCOM.