    Nine Navy Exchanges Named “Best of the Best”

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Story by Kristine Sturkie 

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) named nine of its NEX locations as Bingham Award winners. Established in 1979, the Bingham Award recognizes outstanding performance in operations, customer service and community support.

    “Our Bingham Award recognizes the ‘best of the best’ Navy Exchanges around the world and is the highest honor a store can achieve,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer of NEXCOM. “I’m incredibly proud of our worldwide NEX team - navigating challenges and leading the charge to sustain and support our Navy Warfighters and military families. We are committed to strengthening the Navy’s quality of mission and remaining an integral part of our Sailors’ lives, 24/7, all around the globe!”

    NEXCOM’s 2022 Bingham Award winners and runners up are:

    Sales over $45 million (Category 1)
    Winner: Naval Support Activity Bahrain
    Runner Up: Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia Beach, Virginia

    Sales $24 - $45 million (Category 2)
    Winner: Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy
    Runner Up: Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam

    Sales $16 - $24 million (Category 3)
    Winner: Camp Lemonnier Djibouti
    Runner Up: Naval Base Kitsap – Bremerton, Washington

    Sales $8 - $16 million (Category 4)
    Winner: Naval Air Station Key West, Florida
    Runner Up: Naval Base Guam

    Sales $3.5 - $8 million (Category 5)
    Winner: Naval Base Ventura County - Point Mugu, California
    Runner Up: Singapore Area Coordinator

    Sales $2 - $3.5 million (Category 6)
    Winner: Naval Support Activity Washington Navy Yard, District of Columbia
    Runner Up: Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, California

    Sales $1.3 - $2 million (Category 7)
    Winner: U. S. Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, New York
    Runner Up: Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads - Iowa Estates, Norfolk, Virginia

    Sales $700,000 - $1.3 million (Category 8)
    Winner: U.S. Naval Joint Services Activity, The New Sanno, Japan
    Runner Up: Arlington Uniform Center, Virginia

    Sales under $700,000 (Category 9)
    Winner: Naval Support Facility Redzikowo, Poland
    Runner Up: Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach, California

    The award is named in honor of the late Capt. W.H. Bingham, SC, USNR, who was the Chief Executive Officer of R.H. Macy’s Company. In 1946, Bingham was appointed by the Secretary of the Navy to lead an advisory board for the establishment of the Navy Ship’s Store Office, which was officially renamed as NEXCOM.

