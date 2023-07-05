From fireworks, into the fire Guardsman becomes Independence Day hero

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Hero (noun) “a person noted for courageous acts or nobility of character.'' Massachusetts National Guardsman Sgt. 1st Class Adam Ayer’s actions on the 4th of July earned him this distinct title.



Earlier in the day, Ayer took part in the Fourth of July Celebration on the Esplanade. As a senior fire direction non-commissioned officer in 1st Battalion, 101st Field Artillery Regiment, Ayer and his team were responsible for firing ceremonial howitzers during the 1812 overture. Each year, the Massachusetts National Guard is involved in the celebrations, providing security and firing the ceremonial cannon salute. This was Ayer’s ninth year taking part in the event as a Guardsman, but he’s been attending the event since he was a child.



“That's why I love this detail so much, I basically get backstage passes to a show I've been watching since I was kid,” said Ayer.



After spending the day supporting the Fourth of July celebration, Ayer stopped at a convenience store in Weymouth when he noticed the light from the blaze behind him.



“I stopped for a drink and in the reflection of the glass I saw the light,” said Ayer. “There’s a fire there. I need to get over there,” he added.



Ayer jumped back in his truck and drove over to the fire.



Ayer said when he arrived, he wasn’t sure the address, or the situation. He saw people coming out of the backyard.



“All that military training kicked in, I needed my 3Ds, What's the address, how many people, where are they,” said Ayer.



“3Ds' ' is a common military acronym meaning distance, direction and description, a way military members communicate during combat situations.



Ayer called 911 and passed on the information when he saw a silhouette moving in the house. He got off the phone and dashed into the house. Finding a man who looked lost, he guided him out. Ayer continued to help by looking for anyone else lost in fire.



Ayer isn’t a firefighter in his civilian life, or in the military, but when people are in need, the Soldiers of the Massachusetts National Guard are trained to respond.



“Muscle memory kicks in – all that courage comes out, all that strength, I wanted to get in there, I wanted to help out,” said Ayer.



Fellow Guardsmen are not surprised to hear this heroic act from Ayer. To those who know Ayer this is his nature, patriotic and cheerfully serving those around him.



“He was always a super positive member of a team, he was the best person to have on your team always,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Peter Pouliot, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Massachusetts National Guard Land Component Commander.



Ayer doesn’t consider himself a hero, he said he was doing what he’s been trained to do.



“Like we say in our motto, always ready, always there, that's what we prepare for, that’s what clicked in my brain.”

