Corps celebrates the completion of a Mississippi River environmental project

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, will celebrate the completion of the Pool 2 wing dam modification project with a ribbon cutting ceremony on July 25, at Lock and Dam 2 in Hastings, Minnesota, at 1 p.m. Lock and Dam 2 is located at 1350 Lock and Dam Road.



The $324,000 Pool 2 wing dam modification project is the first ecosystem project in the nation to awarded under the Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program, or NESP, and the first NESP project in the nation to be completed. The wing dam notching modified the channel to provide suitable habitat for fish. Potential fish species that will benefit include channel catfish, white or yellow bass, walleye, and paddlefish.



The ceremony is open to the public and will also be broadcast on YouTube Live at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zNglubeC06I. The event will include brief remarks from officials, followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony.



NESP is a long-term program of navigation improvements and ecosystem restoration for the Upper Mississippi River System. The primary goals of NESP are to increase the capacity and improve the reliability of the inland navigation system while restoring, protecting, and enhancing the environment through implementation of an integrated, dual-purpose plan to ensure the economic and environmental sustainability of the Upper Mississippi River System



