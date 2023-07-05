HONOLULU – Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) announced today its intention to begin draining the four underground surge tanks at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) July 17, having received conditional approvals from the Environmental Protection Agency and the State of Hawaii Department of Health.



“These tanks serve no purpose in the defueling of the main tanks at Red Hill, so we’re draining them now,” said Brig. Gen. Michelle Link, Deputy Commander and Chief Engineer of JTF-RH.



Prior to the Hawaii state emergency order which ceased fuel operations, the surge tanks held fuel for transfers to or between the main Red Hill storage tanks. These tanks are no longer in service and must be drained. Approximately 480,000 gallons of fuel are scheduled to be removed from the tanks and moved to above-ground tanks at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The process is expected to take approximately two weeks.





A JTF-RH video illustrating defueling of surge tanks can be found here: https://www.pacom.mil/JTF-Red-Hill/videoid/884476/dvpcc/false/#DVIDSVideoPlayer124327.



JTF-RH is committed to working with regulators and government stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.



For more information about JTF-RH, please visit https://www.pacom.mil/JTF-Red-Hill/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2023 Date Posted: 07.10.2023 23:08 Story ID: 448861 Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Surge Tank Draining Set to Begin, by 1st Lt. Deborah Kwan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.