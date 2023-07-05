Living the American dream

A 17-year-old Jose Rojas Diaz’s watched in awe as his neighbor, a new Airman 1st Class just out of Tech School, entered their neighborhood driving a 2002 Audi.

This was the first time he had ever seen an Audi.

Rojas Diaz didn’t grow up with much money. His parents came to the U.S. as migrant workers from Mexico. He was the only one in his family that went to school and could speak English.

“I was lost,” Rojas Diaz said about this time in his life. “I had no direction.”

The combination of feeling lost and seeing his neighbor’s Audi was enough for Rojas Diaz to talk to an Air Force recruiter.

Through the Air Force, Rojas Diaz discovered purpose, drive, goals and how to live the American dream.

The recruiter was eager to help him join the Air Force – until Rojas Diaz revealed his age.

“I actually can’t talk to you,” the recruiter said. Because he was 17, Rojas Diaz’s parents had to sign him up.

After telling his parents, they opposed it.

“Their perception was that I was immediately going to get on a bus and deploy,” Rojas Diaz said.

Rather than convincing his parents by himself, Rojas Diaz discovered a much more effective way to convince them – take his parents to the recruiter.

Because his parents spoke very little English at the time, Rojas Diaz had to interpret everything the recruiter said.

“The interpreting was not biased at all, of course,” Rojas Diaz said sarcastically.

As his parents heard what the recruiter had to say, they came around to the idea of their son joining the military. They helped Rojas Diaz sign up for a six-year contract.

“I completely joined for selfish reasons at that point,” Rojas Diaz said.

His perspective would change over time through the purpose and close friendships that he’d gain in the military. He had never experienced either of those outside of the military.

Three friends that he met in the military flew to England for his wedding.

“I invited them out of courtesy,” Rojas Diaz said. “I didn't expect them to come fly out.”

Six years after enlisting, Rojas Diaz re-enlisted because of a sense of patriotism.

“The military has allowed me to live the American dream,” Rojas Diaz said. “I’m very grateful for everything that not only the military has given me, but that this nation has given me.”

His parents are now very proud of his decision to join. They came and visited him when he was stationed in England and Germany, as well as visiting him for his college graduation.

In November, Rojas Diaz will celebrate his tenth year in the military. In that time, Rojas Diaz got his bachelor’s degree and is currently working on his master’s degree.

He now drives an Audi.

