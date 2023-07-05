Garrison employee's exemplary service recognized with prestigious award

Many people have certain skillsets that influence and shape their career paths. For Jason Tudor, his unmatched leadership capabilities played a defining role in shaping his.



Mr. Tudor’s embodiment of Installation Management Command’s (IMCOM) Service Culture ethos and his outstanding performance led him to receive IMCOM’s Stalwart Award, an award that recognizes individuals who have demonstrated the highest standards of performance and contribute significantly to the success of the command. While receiving the award June 6, 2023, at the Gunter Hotel in San Antonio, Texas, Mr. Tudor couldn’t help but reflect on the meaning of this award.



“Being a Stalwart recipient is an incredible privilege. The award acknowledges the exceptional teams I've had the privilege of working with,” said Tudor. “Together, we've accomplished significant work, constantly striving to innovate and move forward and this award is a culmination of that. Really, there should be a lot more names engraved on this award other than mine, so, I am excited to be representing many other IMCOM employees in this capacity.”



Stefan Alford, former chief of public affairs for USAG Rheinland-Pfalz lauded Mr. Tudor’s work ethic and resilience.



“Jason truly earned this Stalwart award. If one word could describe his work ethic, it’s fearless,” said Alford. “He seeks out the hard challenges and is the first to raise his hand for any opportunity to make a real difference for the garrison and the Army. He takes the jobs that nobody else wants and he absolutely crushes them.”



The man behind the award



Mr. Tudor has worn many hats at U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz before serving as the garrison’s current executive officer. Always pushing the envelope with his career, Mr. Tudor served as the operations officer for USAG Rheinland-Pfalz during DEFENDER Europe 21 at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania from April-May 2021.



From October 2020-January 2021, Mr. Tudor served as interim deputy garrison manager for the Baumholder Military Community where he managed and oversaw the day-to-day garrison and tenant activity support operations for this vital NATO multi-mission site with more than 9,000 Soldiers. In February 2021, he returned to the public affairs office as the deputy public affairs officer before becoming the chief in 2022. Now, he keeps the garrison’s command team in order as the executive officer.



“The entire year was filled with amazing new opportunities, almost all of which required me to step outside of my regular scope of work,” said Tudor. “Each opportunity was an exciting experience that demanded both courage and openness to succeed.”



Though stepping out of one’s comfort zone is a balancing act, Mr. Tudor has graciously embraced every role he has been in.



“I did a bit of both [failing and succeeding], which kept things in balance for me. I have loved every minute of it, all the challenges, and even the failures - and this award certainly represents much of that for me. That said, the sun rises every morning, you get up, start again, and engage each day with new energy, a fresh perspective, and a passion to strive for success at whatever you’re doing.”



Gratitude and praise



Mr. Tudor is no stranger to accolades and awards. His newly earned Stalwart Award will have company on his shelf alongside the Army Civilian Service Commendation Medal, the Air Force Meritorious Service Medal, as well as the Air Force Commendation Medal and Air Force Achievement Award.



Collecting these accolades was not a lonely road, for he has many people to thank for their support along the way.



“I owe my success to many people who supported me. My boss, Stefan Alford, played a significant role in my achievements,” commended Tudor. He goes on to say “He encouraged me to explore new areas and supported me in my work. Stefan truly embodies the principle of putting people first. Also, my family, especially my wife Denise and my daughter, Annabelle, have been my rock and a driving force behind so much of what I do. Their understanding, support, and love allow me to pursue an Army career that takes all of us to exciting new places. Without their love and support, none of this would have been possible.”



“Knowing Jason, this award is not a culmination of his efforts, but rather validation of his continued resolve toward the next difficult task at hand," said Alford. I always told Jason that I wished I could clone him, but he already does enough for three people. I honestly can’t think of anyone more deserving.”



Lt. Gen. Omar Jones, IMCOM commanding general, recognized Jason and the other award recipients with plaques at the Garrison Command Team Conference in San Antonio, Texas on June 6.

