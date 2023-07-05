Just Landed: July 2023 Newcomers

The 908th Airlift Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.
908th Airlift Wing:
Chief Master Sgt. Kristen Maloney – Wing Command Chief
Lt. Col. Tonia Stephens – Wing Staff
908th Operations Group:
1st Lt. Kelly Alexander – 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
Lt. Col. Jeffrey Lehmkuhl – 908th Operations Support Squadron
Staff Sgt. Jesse Liethen – 908 OSS
Senior Airman Bryce Mayer – 357th Airlift Squadron
Airman Basic Kaitlynn Nash – 908 AES
Airman Basic Trenae Wells – 357 AS
908th Mission Support Group:
Airman 1st Class Damaris Francois – 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Airman 1st Class Anthony Jackson – 25th Aerial Port Squadron
Staff Sgt. Samantha Kirk – 908 LRS
Airman 1st Class Kenan Knight – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron
Airman 1st Class Travis Millbrooks – 25 APS
Staff Sgt. Charles Morehead – 908th Force Support Squadron
Airman 1st Class Desiree Pope – 25 APS
908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
Airman Bailey Robinson
Airman 1st Class Eric Smith
