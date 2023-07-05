Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Just Landed: July 2023 Newcomers

    Newcomers Graphic

    Graphic used to accompany monthly wing newcomers welcome article.

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2023

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 908th Airlift Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.

    908th Airlift Wing:
    Chief Master Sgt. Kristen Maloney – Wing Command Chief
    Lt. Col. Tonia Stephens – Wing Staff

    908th Operations Group:
    1st Lt. Kelly Alexander – 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
    Lt. Col. Jeffrey Lehmkuhl – 908th Operations Support Squadron
    Staff Sgt. Jesse Liethen – 908 OSS
    Senior Airman Bryce Mayer – 357th Airlift Squadron
    Airman Basic Kaitlynn Nash – 908 AES
    Airman Basic Trenae Wells – 357 AS

    908th Mission Support Group:
    Airman 1st Class Damaris Francois – 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    Airman 1st Class Anthony Jackson – 25th Aerial Port Squadron
    Staff Sgt. Samantha Kirk – 908 LRS
    Airman 1st Class Kenan Knight – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Airman 1st Class Travis Millbrooks – 25 APS
    Staff Sgt. Charles Morehead – 908th Force Support Squadron
    Airman 1st Class Desiree Pope – 25 APS

    908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
    Airman Bailey Robinson
    Airman 1st Class Eric Smith

    Newcomers Graphic

    TAGS

    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Newcomers

