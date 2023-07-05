Dean Discusses Black History Project With History Professor

By Maj. Renee Sanjuan

“A student of history will have encountered enough of the human condition in our past to know that there’s no problem that’s a 100% new under the sun.” – Lt. Col. Rory McGovern, Department of History professor at the U.S. Military Academy.



Through stories uncovered by the Black History Project research at West Point, Dean of the Academic Board Brig. Gen. Shane Reeves and McGovern explored the importance of studying history for shaping strategic thinkers.



“Studying history provides people the tools they need to become strategic thinkers, training them to ask the right questions and thoroughly investigate any problem,” McGovern said.



Reeves and McGovern provided valuable insights into the legacies of some of West Point’s earliest Black graduates and their inspiring impact. Listen as they discussed the personal and inspiring stories of these trailblazers, from men like James Webster Smith to Charles Young.



In this episode, you will learn the following:



1. How does studying history contribute to the development of strategic thinkers, particularly in the military and national security sectors?



2. What challenges did the earliest Black cadets at West Point overcome and how can these stories inspire others?



3. What are the practical skills and perspectives gained from studying history that can be applied to solve dreadful problems and lead teams effectively?



