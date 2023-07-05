USARCENT Kicks Off Female Mentoring and Morale Program

Photo By Sgt. Egypt Johnson | Sgt. Kiara Pinedo Pimentel, U.S. Army Central G6 IT specialist, asks a question to the...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Egypt Johnson | Sgt. Kiara Pinedo Pimentel, U.S. Army Central G6 IT specialist, asks a question to the panelists at the U.S. Army Central’s inaugural ceremony of the Female Mentoring and Morale Program at Patton Hall’s Lucky Conference Room, Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., on July 6, 2023. Attendees were given the opportunity to ask questions to the panelist to get insight and mentorship on current Army issues. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Egypt Johnson) see less | View Image Page

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C.— U.S. Army Central kicked off its inaugural Female Mentoring and Morale Program at Patton Hall’s Lucky Conference Room on July 6, 2023.



Attendees had the opportunity to meet and ask questions of panelists Nicole Woodyard, retired chief warrant officer five, Cynthia Pritchett, retired command sergeant major, and Jennifer Harding, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve state chair. The panelists also addressed the program’s slogan, “Moving Forward in Unity to Build a Stronger Military.”



The event started off with a ceremonial ribbon cutting signifying a new beginning for the FMMP Chapter at USARCENT.



“We gathered today to formally initiate the Female Mentoring and Morale Program at USARCENT,” said. Col. Valeria Johnson, U.S. Army Central Army Reserve Engagement Cell Director. “The FMMP isn’t just about female mentorship, it’s about a cultural change to ensure every person gets the support they need to be successful.”



Johnson serves as the senior advisor for FMMP and ensures that the organization operates according to the guidance provided by the FMMP Executive Board.



“The FMMP has chapters across the U.S. Army. The ARCENT chapter which Col. Valeria Johnson and our team are highlighting today builds strength in the ARCENT formation,” said Lt. Gen. Patrick Frank, U.S. Army Central commanding general, “Every Soldier, and teammate brings strength to this formation which makes the U.S. Army the best in the World.”



The FMMP offers a space to foster mutual support, shared understanding and unity to all ranks and backgrounds at USARCENT.



“I am really excited to be here, I am all about mentorship,” said Nicole Woodyard, panelist guest speaker. “You can be successful without impact. But as future leaders if you don’t have success with impact then what was your purpose?”



The FMMP chapter will be a platform to provide mentorship, personal and professional development, and fellowship to male and female commissioned officers, warrant officer, NCOs, junior enlisted Soldiers, cadets and civilians with a focus on strengthening the military and civilian women through virtual and in-person coaching, mentoring, and networking.



“The FMMP will have success. I know it says female mentorship, but everyone can learn about mentorship in this program,” said Cynthia Pritchett, panelist guest speaker, “We must invest in our people. We must invest in our Soldiers, and we must understand where they are coming from.”



The FMMP is a part of the Army’s "People First" strategy, setting conditions for success in recruitment, retention, readiness, health, well-being, empowerment and advancement.



“It is the support of our senior leader, Lt. Gen. Frank, that made a program like this possible,” said Johnson.



The USARCENT Female Mentorship and Morale Program is an all-inclusive, Army approved program which provides personal and professional development to all servicemembers and civilians with a focus on empowering the Department of the Army women in and out of uniform.