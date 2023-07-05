Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gaining Altitude: July 2023 Promotions

    Promotions Graphic

    Photo By Bradley Clark | Graphic used to accompany monthly wing promotions article. (U.S. Air Force graphic by...... read more read more

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2023

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 908th Airlift Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.

    To Airman 1st Class:
    Ariel S. Barden
    Semaj A. Cowan
    Kelly N. Evans
    Jenesis C. McClure
    Bailey M. Robinson
    Joel Yang

    To Senior Airman:
    Joseph Y. Ahmedu
    Jaylen J. Green
    Carson M. Hale
    Bronson F. Kindermann
    Yaliyah Y. Silas
    Maria E. Vargas

    To Staff Sgt.:
    Jerrold R. Hurston
    Ignatius A. Isidore
    Lashonda D. Marshall
    Tiara R. Peoples
    Candace N. Ross
    Deandre R. Scarborough

    To Tech. Sgt.:
    Nicholas S. Phillippi
    Romerro X. Reid

    To Senior Master Sgt.:
    Mia M. Collins

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 11:59
    Story ID: 448620
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gaining Altitude: July 2023 Promotions, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Promotions Graphic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Promotions
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT