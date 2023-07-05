Gaining Altitude: July 2023 Promotions

The 908th Airlift Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.
To Airman 1st Class:
Ariel S. Barden
Semaj A. Cowan
Kelly N. Evans
Jenesis C. McClure
Bailey M. Robinson
Joel Yang
To Senior Airman:
Joseph Y. Ahmedu
Jaylen J. Green
Carson M. Hale
Bronson F. Kindermann
Yaliyah Y. Silas
Maria E. Vargas
To Staff Sgt.:
Jerrold R. Hurston
Ignatius A. Isidore
Lashonda D. Marshall
Tiara R. Peoples
Candace N. Ross
Deandre R. Scarborough
To Tech. Sgt.:
Nicholas S. Phillippi
Romerro X. Reid
To Senior Master Sgt.:
Mia M. Collins
