VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A group of Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (CNAL) Sailors laced up their sneakers for a morning of physical fitness for a Chief’s Mess coordinated Fun Run at Mount Trashmore Park on June 30.



Approximately 40 Sailors were in attendance for this event. The Sailors started the morning with group warm-up exercises before beginning to run around the park’s perimeter. The event focused on comradery among Sailors and their Chiefs while promoting physical fitness.



“[I enjoy] being able to get out of the office and build relationships with people in my division,” said Yeoman 2nd Class Kris McCracken.



The run started on the east side of the park, looped around Lake Trashmore, and finished on top of Mount Trashmore. In total, the group ran approximately two miles. Sailors’ families and dogs were even present for the run enhancing the morning of connectivity.



“The important stuff couldn’t happen without each and every one of you [Sailors],” said CNAL Force Master Chief (FORCM) Jimmy W. Hailey III to the group after completing the run. “Don’t forget that.”



Hailey concluded the event by thanking the attendees for being there and encouraging them to enjoy the upcoming holiday weekend.



CNAL is responsible for seven nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, 54 aircraft squadrons, 1,200 aircraft and 52,000 officers, enlisted and civilian personnel with priorities focused on warfighting, people, and readiness by providing combat ready, sustainable naval air forces with the right personnel, properly trained and equipped, with a focus on readiness, operational excellence, interoperability, safety, and efficient resourcing.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2023 Date Posted: 07.06.2023 09:38 Story ID: 448610 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Air Force Atlantic Sailors ‘Lace Up’ for a Fun Run at Mount Trashmore Park, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.