Det. 1, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron, Holds Change of Command

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 3, 2023) Lt. Col. Brian A. Wersching assumed command of Detachment 1, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron, from Lt. Col. Eric Myatt during a change of command ceremony that was presided over by Lt. Col. Jonathan M. Beha, squadron commander, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron, Royal Air Force, on July 3, 2023.



“Detachment 1, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron, is very strategically placed to support critical European theater missions for the 55th Operations Group,” said Beha.



"My goal is to continue to execute the mission with the highest degree of integrity, professionalism and accountability,” said Wersching. “We will build relationships to foster a sense of community and be of greater service to NSA Souda Bay and the surrounding communities. My family and I are proud to be a part of this outstanding team and look forward to the years ahead."



Detachment 1, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron is a tenant command operating at NSA Souda Bay that provides operations, logistics, intelligence, and administrative support to the 21st Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron (21 ERS), for the conduct of sensitive reconnaissance and contingency operations in the European and African theaters.



NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. For more information, visit us at www.cnic.navy.mil/SoudaBay or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NSASoudaBay.