MARINE CORPS ENGINEER WINS TOP AWARD FOR CUTTING-EDGE MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM

Photo By Mark Hoots | The Marine Corps' Medium-Range Intercept Capability prototype successfully hit several simultaneously-launched cruise missile representative targets during a recent live-fire test. The MRIC prototype provides the Marine Corps point defense in an expeditionary package and is critical to Force Design 2030, the Corps' modernization blueprint. (Courtesy photo by Michael Klapp)

Klapp's commendation highlights his exceptional leadership in the development and implementation of the Marine Corps' Medium Range Intercept Capability (MRIC)—a state-of-the-art counter-cruise missile system designed to meet the demands of the future operating environment.



"Through his exceptional leadership, Mike has made MRIC’s success possible, adding yet another tool to the warfighter’s pack,” said Lt. Col. Matthew Beck, product manager for A-MANPADS/MRIC at PEO Land Systems. “His steadfast dedication to mission and innovative thinking inspire us all to push the boundaries of defense acquisition.”



Klapp's recognition underscores the unwavering leadership demonstrated during the conception, development, and subsequent fielding of MRIC. His judicious application of existing high Technology Readiness Level (TRL) stand-alone systems-- such as the Common Aviation Command and Control System (CAC2S), the Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar (G/ATOR), and the Israeli air defense system—the Iron Dome—has substantially expedited the development timeline and curtailed costs.



"Mike has not merely transformed the face of defense engineering but has simultaneously saved the taxpayer millions of dollars throughout the process," said Don Kelley, Ground Based Air Defense program manager at PEO Land Systems. "His dedication to delivering superior systems for the warfighter has redefined what’s possible in terms of delivery speed and cost savings.”



Exemplifying strategic acumen and a natural business savvy, Klapp effectively negotiated the acquisition and refurbishment of decommissioned MK38 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System resupply trailers. He integrated commercial-off-the-shelf Tamir missile launchers into the updated infrastructure, an innovative move which successfully addressed the requirement for an expeditionary missile launcher system while simultaneously cutting costs. Ultimately, this strategy saved the taxpayer nearly $200 million.



Furthermore, Klapp’s contribution to MRIC further advances the Commandant’s Force Design 2030 vision, which underscores the need for forward-looking, expeditionary capabilities and technologies that will allow the warfighter to fight and win on the future battlefield. As stated in the June 2023 update, the Corps’ remains committed to developing and fielding “counter-UAS and air and missile defense systems.”



Klapp received the prestigious Department of Navy award on Thursday, June 15, at an award ceremony hosted at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.



MARCORSYSCOM and PEO Land Systems extends its profound congratulations to Mr. Michael Klapp. His invaluable contributions in service of the warfighter showcase the power of innovative thinking, forward-thinking engineering, and resilient leadership. His exemplary service inspires us to strive for excellence in our shared mission to develop, build, deliver, and sustain dominant warfighting capabilities for Marines.