Current, future commanders meet with local community while berry picking

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – The current garrison commander, along with his replacement, attended a blueberry-picking event, July 1, a Korea Blueberry Farm. The current commander, Col. Seth Graves, and incoming commander, Col. Ryan Workman, were invited by the People-to-People Pyeongtaek Chapter to join in the 5th Annual Agricultural Experience with U.S. Forces Korea.”



“Thanks to our good relationship with our community, we can have events like this,” said Graves. “One of things I will miss the most is the wonderful and amazing people who continue to make Pyeongtaek a home for our Soldiers serving here.”



Workman, who once worked at U.S. Forces Command-Korea and U.S. Eighth Army, said he looks forward to working more with the Pyeongtaek community during his time as the garrison commander.



Graves will relinquish command to Workman during a change of command ceremony scheduled for July 11. Graves’ next station is Yokota Air Base, Japan.

