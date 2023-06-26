Serving with Gratitude: The Journey of SSG Muhtar Boku

Photo By Sgt. Kenyel Jones | Staff Sgt. Muhtar Boku, an Uyghur American Soldier, shares his inspiring journey from...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Kenyel Jones | Staff Sgt. Muhtar Boku, an Uyghur American Soldier, shares his inspiring journey from East Turkistan to the United States and his subsequent service in the U.S. Army. Born and raised under communist China's discriminatory policies, Boku pursued an education in journalism to expose injustices against his people before becoming a political refugee in the U.S. After joining the Army, he transitioned to the Military Intelligence branch, leveraging his unique background and language skills to contribute to national security. Boku's story exemplifies dedication, gratitude, and the pursuit of justice, serving as an inspiration for others. see less | View Image Page

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii–In a nation that thrives on diversity and embraces the sacrifices of its Soldiers, the United States Army is home to extraordinary individuals who embody the true essence of dedication and patriotism. Among these remarkable individuals is Staff Sgt. Muhtar Boku, a Uyghur American Soldier whose journey from his homeland in East Turkistan to the United States, and subsequent service in the U.S. Army, paints a picture of unwavering gratitude and a commitment to defending freedom.

“I started my learning English journey by studying the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States. The ideas about ‘Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness’ inspired and encouraged me to be a part of defending the Constitution,” said Boku. “Also, as an immigrant, I can show my appreciation for America by serving this nation.”

Born and raised in East Turkistan, a region occupied by communist China in 1949, Boku's story is one of resilience and perseverance. In his homeland, he witnessed firsthand the effects of discriminatory policies imposed by the People's Republic of China (PRC), as millions of Han Chinese migrants settled in the region, relegating the Uyghurs and other native Turkic people to second-class citizenship.

Growing up in this challenging environment, Boku grew a desire to challenge the local communist government's oppressive policies. With a thirst for knowledge and a determination to make a difference, he pursued higher education in journalism, hoping to expose the injustices and crimes committed against his people. However, he had to leave the communist region and become a political refugee in the US in 2012.

Arriving in the United States, SSG Boku found solace in the country that epitomizes freedom and opportunity. Eager to contribute to his newfound home, he made the decision to join the U.S. Army in November 2015, beginning his military journey as a 92Y (Unit Supply Specialist). However, during his time in this role, Boku realized the potential he possessed to utilize his unique background and language skills to make a more significant impact in the defense of his adopted nation.

“Now every day when I wake up, I thought about where I was 11 years ago,” said Boku. “I realize America is a place of hope, a place for people like me to be successful in this great country.”

Inspired by his deep sense of duty and the desire to protect the ideals enshrined in the Constitution, Boku embarked on a path to join the Military Intelligence (MI) branch. With the support of his previous command team, he successfully changed his Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) to MI in 2022. This transition allowed him to leverage his extensive knowledge and experiences, becoming an asset in safeguarding the nation's security.

Boku has encountered numerous memorable moments throughout his military career and faced significant challenges. As an Uyghur who grew up under a totalitarian regime, his first deep-rooted memory was the moment he held an M16 rifle during basic combat training—a symbol of empowerment and freedom. With dedication and discipline, he excelled in marksmanship and embraced the responsibilities that came with carrying a weapon in defense of his nation.

Another significant milestone for him was attending a grueling 30-day field training exercise in the bitter cold of Fort Riley, Kansas. This experience immersed him in the true meaning of freedom and the sacrifices required to preserve it. It was during this time that he realized the importance of the U.S. Army's role in upholding and defending the ideals that had granted him and countless others the opportunity to live as free individuals.

“It makes me feel proud to be able to serve in the United States Army,” he says. “The military is filled with so many awesome men and women, and I want to ensure I make a positive impact in my career.”

A pivotal point in Boku's military journey was the nine-month rotation training in Europe with his unit. As part of this experience, he witnessed firsthand the intricate dynamics of international cooperation and the value of collective defense. Working alongside NATO allies, he developed a profound appreciation for the sacrifices made by Soldiers from various nations in the pursuit of liberty and security.

However, amidst the triumphs, he faced one of his most formidable challenges: leaving his family behind during deployments. During his first nine-month deployment, he missed the birth of his child, compounded by the fact that both his and his wife's families were facing oppressive conditions back home. It was his wife's incredible strength and resilience that allowed her to navigate the early months of parenting alone, while he fulfilled his duty abroad.

“The sense of guilt for the sacrifices she made still weighs on my heart,” Boku says. Serving as a constant reminder of the preciousness of family and the sacrifices made by military families across the nation.

For Boku, the decision to serve in the U.S. Army is rooted in deep appreciation and admiration for the principles on which the nation was founded. The ideals of "Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness" enshrined in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States have served as a beacon of hope throughout his life. As an immigrant, he sees his service as an opportunity to demonstrate gratitude and contribute to the nation that has offered him and his family a better life.

Every day, when Boku puts on his uniform, he feels a profound sense of honor and respect. It symbolizes not only the legacy of those who have fought for freedom before him but also his own commitment to protecting the Constitution and preserving the values that make the United States a beacon of hope for people around the world.

“One of the first things that I got from Boku was that he’s very family-oriented and religious,” said HHC, 500th MIB-T, 1SG Jeffrey Cereceres. “His religion ties him into being a great Soldier. He always says to me you get out what you put in.”

Balancing personal and professional life is a continuous challenge for every Soldier, and Boku acknowledges the vital role his family plays in his success. He expresses heartfelt gratitude for his wife's unwavering support and the sacrifices she has made to ensure his focus remains on his mission. The Army has provided opportunities for maximizing family time whenever feasible, allowing Boku to be a devoted husband and father at home and a dedicated Soldier at work.

Looking ahead, he aspires to shed light on the ongoing Uyghur genocide and raise awareness about this tragedy that still receives insufficient attention from the global community. Currently pursuing a master's degree in International Relations and Global Security, with a focus on Conflict Resolution, he intends to leverage his personal and military experiences, along with his academic achievements, to contribute as a diplomat after his military service. Boku aims to be a voice for the voiceless, championing universal human rights and aiding in the establishment of a more just and equitable world.

To those Soldiers inspired by Boku's journey or contemplating a similar path, he offers valuable advice. Firstly, he urges them not to take their privileges for granted, emphasizing the importance of appreciating the sacrifices made by their parents and recognizing the immense value of living in a free country. Secondly, he encourages Soldiers to explore the world, gaining firsthand knowledge of different cultures and perspectives, and deepening their understanding of why the United States is such a cherished nation. Lastly, he advises Soldiers to envision their lives beyond the military, identifying the path they wish to pursue after their service. By finding alignment between their military occupational specialty and their post-military aspirations, Soldiers can gain invaluable experience and set themselves up for success in their future endeavors.

In conclusion, Staff Sgt. Muhtar Boku's story is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit, the pursuit of freedom, and the unwavering dedication of Soldiers in the United States Army. From his tumultuous upbringing in East Turkistan to his relentless pursuit of justice and the defense of freedom, Boku stands as a shining example of gratitude, service, and hope. His commitment to protect the Constitution, advocate for the oppressed, and contribute to a more inclusive world sets an inspiring precedent for Soldiers and civilians alike. His journey serves as a reminder that in the pursuit of liberty, every individual can make a difference, and with gratitude in their hearts, they can forge a brighter future for all.