Invitation to Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility Community Representation Initiative

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – The Department of the Navy (DON) and Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), in partnership with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), are inviting members of the public to attend the planning meeting for the formation of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) Community Representation Initiative July 27, 2023.



The Community Representation Initiative is being established in direct response to the feedback received from the community through the 2023 Consent Order. The expressed desire for increased involvement in activities related to RHBFSF tank closure, as well as safe drinking water in the Navy water system has led to the creation of this important initiative. Its primary objective is to enable a self-selected group of individuals to represent the interests of the community to the DON, DLA, EPA, and other participating federal, state, and local agencies.



The DON is inviting all interested individuals to participate in this planning meeting, which will focus on soliciting community inputs regarding the design and roadmap for implementing the Community Representation Initiative.



The key areas of discussion will include:

• Defining and conducting the process for member nomination and selection

• Determining the composition of the membership

• Addressing member responsibilities



The Community Representation Initiative aims to foster an interactive relationship between the DON, DLA, EPA, and community stakeholders. It will facilitate early discussions and ensure a continued flow of information between all parties involved.



The planning meeting is scheduled as follows:



Date: July 27, 2023

Time: 5 – 7 p.m.

Location: Aliamanu Middle School

3271 Salt Lake Blvd

Honolulu, HI 96818



The DON encourages community members to attend this meeting and actively contribute to the formation of the Community Representation Initiative to help shape the future decision-making processes regarding the RHBFSF.



For more information about this planning meeting or the Community Representation Initiative please contact:



Mr. Stephen Hurff, United States Navy

cnrh.pao@us.navy.mil



or:



Dominique Smith, USEPA R9

Red Hill EJ Community Engagement Coordinator

smith.dominique@epa.gov

808-541-2724



For more information about Red Hill and the 2023 Consent Order, please visit the Navy Region Hawaii website https://cnrh.cnic.navy.mil/Operations-and-Management/Red-Hill/.



Details for the planning meeting are also available on the EPA’s Red Hill Public Events Calendar at: https://www.epa.gov/red-hill/red-hill-public-events-calendar.



Through the CRI, the DON, along with DLA and the EPA, will build a stronger partnership with the community, ensuring community interests are effectively represented and addressed.

