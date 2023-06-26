NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Participates in QLLEX '23 with Army Reserve

Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Jacksonville participated with the Army’s 362nd Quartermaster Battalion this month in a three-day exercise that focused on the tactical transportation of fuel.



For Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise ’23, Army reservists picked up more than 240,000 gallons of fuel from Defense Fuel Support Point Jacksonville and moved it to Naval Air Station Jacksonville.



The purpose of the annual training is to have Army trucks and other equipment substitute for commercial supply lines – just as they might have to do after a natural disaster, or in wartime.



NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville’s fuel terminal managers worked with Defense Logistics Agency Energy supply planners to support the exercise. Additionally, the FLC fuels lab ensured that the fuel being delivered met quality specifications throughout the process.



“Exercising the Department of Defense’s service interoperability and use of organic government assets is critical to sustaining operations when commercial resources are unavailable during contingency operations,” said Lt. Cmdr. Tyson Biddle, NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville southeast regional fuels officer.



On the Army’s side, the exercise lasted two weeks and involved about 400 people, mostly reservists performing their annual training. The 362nd Quartermaster Battalion from Winterville, North Carolina, served as the headquarters unit, working with detachments from 10 other Army units and representatives from the British Army’s Royal Logistics Corps and the Royal Engineers.



Lt. Col. Shi Broadwell, battalion commanding officer, said the exercise is a good chance for her soldiers to practice a vital skill and work alongside NATO allies.



“It’s the opportunity for our Army Reserve Soldiers to do these types of missions so we can have them become more tactically and technically proficient if the nation should call upon us,” Broadwell said. “If you are looking at the ‘let’s go fight,’ when you are talking about using heavy equipment like Bradley Fighting Vehicles, they can’t move if they don’t have fuel.”

