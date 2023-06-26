Collaboration, communication to solve shared challenges focus of homecoming event

Photo By Arthur Hylton | About 100 Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime forward presence associates...... read more read more Photo By Arthur Hylton | About 100 Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime forward presence associates participated in the Land Customer Operations Homecoming event which included information sharing, training and networking opportunities at the Operations Center at Defense Supply Center Columbus June 6-8. see less | View Image Page

About 100 Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime forward presence associates from around the country descended upon the Operations Center at Defense Supply Center Columbus to network with their peers, learn about new tools and collaborate on meeting the challenges of a contested logistics environment during Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime’s Land Customer Operations Homecoming event June 6-8.



The three-day event, held for the first time in five years, provided an opportunity for associates to interact face-to-face in real-time through numerous training sessions and after-hours social events around Columbus.



The group of customer support representatives, customer logistics site specialists and other customer facing personnel who work side-by-side with their military customers to solve complex logistics problems benefitted greatly from the in-person networking the event offered.



“It really, really matters,” DLA Land and Maritime Commander Army Brig. Gen. Gail Atkins told the group. “It’s really important that you are sitting right with [our military customers] and they are hearing from you.”



The importance of resource sharing and communication at all levels both internal and external emerged as a common theme throughout the week.



“It’s a complex and dynamic environment right now,” Atkins said. “At the tip of the spear where you sit, what you say, how you educate them and how you advocate for them is really your huge value.”



Meaningful outward engagement is key to mission success, she emphasized.



“If we can’t effectively communicate with [our military customers], and we cannot be transparent and honest about our challenges and what we are doing about them, they’re not going to have that trust and confidence that you are on the team with them, and that’s why you’re there,” she said.



And she urged all in attendance to connect with each other, to take advantage of the expertise in the room.



“I really do believe that 99% of what is going on can be solved right here by the men and women sitting here,” she added.



She applauded the group and was impressed by what they accomplish every day despite the challenges they face.



“Having been a customer for 27 years, I now understand and I am mind blown at what this agency is capable of in light of the challenges, the struggles, the barriers and the restrictions. And you’re still getting it done.”



Also at the event, DLA Land and Maritime Deputy Commander Kenneth Watson presented the new DLA Frontline Hero Pin and certificate to several forward presence associates for their in-person contributions to essential missions during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Land Directorate of Customer Operations exists to ensure on time, on-target readiness support of land forces. This is to ensure the right item, at the right time to build and sustain readiness. Land Customer Operations Forward Presence Teams are DLA Land and Maritime associates co-located with their military customers nationwide to facilitate order fulfillment.