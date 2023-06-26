Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group Sailors make cultural connections during port visit to Da Nang

DA NANG, Vietnam – Sailors assigned to the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG) participated in community relations and cultural exchange events during a scheduled port visit to Da Nang, Vietnam, June 25-29.

During the five-day visit, 172 Sailors traveled to locations throughout the city to assist with community construction projects, compete in sporting events with local teams, and exchange food, music, and dance with Vietnamese citizens.

"There is a huge benefit to knowing the people that are next door to us," said Lt. Cmdr. Justin Hayes, a chaplain assigned to USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), and community relations coordinator for the Ronald Reagan CSG. "Often our perceptions are wrong, so when we engage on the human terrain, at that human level, it erases a lot of myths that we've built in our minds. It makes us see that we're a lot more similar than we are different."

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Collins Letag, assigned to the Ronald Reagan's dental department, took part in a cultural exchange with Đông Á University. During the exchange, he learned Vietnamese dances, spoke one-on-one with students learning English, played games, listened to a live music performance, and more.

"It was quite an experience. I enjoyed dancing one of their bamboo dances. It's similar to one from the Philippines, called tinikling," said Letag, who is of Philippine heritage.

Both the Vietnamese bamboo dance and tinikling involve dancers stepping or jumping over moving bamboo poles to a musical beat.

"Looking at their traditional clothes, they're also similar to the Philippines, from the mountain province," Letag noted. "It was interesting to see that we're so similar, except for the language.”

Despite the language barrier, their hosts at the University had a welcoming spirit that was clearly communicated from the start. Letag was struck by the reception they received at the University, recalling that they were ushered in to the event through halls filled with music, lined with people waiting to greet them.

"It was like we were players at a basketball game; we were really welcomed," said Letag. "Then after all of the activities, everyone was asking for pictures from everyone else. We felt the connection was there."

Beyond the strategic benefit of two countries getting to know each other, Sailors who participated also gained unique personal experiences.

"The impact that I heard from our Sailors, is that they came back from these events with their hearts full, overwhelmed by their experiences, and they have now put this on their bucket list for all future port visits," said Hayes. "I think it says a lot about the effort that the Vietnamese put into those projects, and wanting to have a legitimate cultural exchange with us."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2023 Date Posted: 06.30.2023 10:47 Story ID: 448391 Location: DA NANG, VN