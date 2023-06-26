U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District, welcomes new Deputy District Commander

Maj. Joseph M. Baumann joins the Chicago District to serve as the Deputy District Commander. He will assist the District Commander with the responsibility for water resources development in the Chicago metropolitan area, upper Illinois River watershed, Lake Michigan watershed in Wisconsin, and the upper Wabash River watershed in Indiana – an area of about 31,500 square miles. The district’s missions focus on flood and costal storm risk management, navigation, aquatic ecosystem restoration, regulatory, emergency management, recreation, and interagency support services.







Before coming to the Chicago District, Baumann served as the Brigade Operations Officer for 1st Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart, Georgia and previously served as a Project Manager and District Chief of Staff at Seattle District from 2018-2020. Baumann commissioned into the United States Army as an engineer Lieutenant and earned a Bachelor of Science in Systems Engineering in 2007 from the United States Military Academy.







“I am extremely excited and grateful for the opportunity to join a phenomenal team of talented professionals here at the Chicago District. I look forward to working with our local and regional partners to continue to deliver the program.”, Baumann says.



For more information about USACE Chicago District, visit www.lrc.usace.army.mil.

