Cherry Point Clinic Farewells Three Directors

Three Navy Officers were recognized for their dedication and expertise during a ceremony held aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.
Navy Capt. Jacqueline Williams, Cmdr. Jone’ Tillman and Lt. Cmdr. Renardis Banks received the Meritorious Service Medal in recognition of their leadership while serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point.
Williams served as the facility’s Director for Healthcare Business and Medical Services, Tillman the Director of Clinic Support Services and Banks the Director for Administration.
