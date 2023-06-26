Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherry Point Clinic Farewells Three Directors

    Navy Capt. Jacqueline Williams, center, Cmdr. Jone' Tillman, left and Lt. Cmdr....... read more read more

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Three Navy Officers were recognized for their dedication and expertise during a ceremony held aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

    Navy Capt. Jacqueline Williams, Cmdr. Jone’ Tillman and Lt. Cmdr. Renardis Banks received the Meritorious Service Medal in recognition of their leadership while serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point.

    Williams served as the facility’s Director for Healthcare Business and Medical Services, Tillman the Director of Clinic Support Services and Banks the Director for Administration.

    This work, Cherry Point Clinic Farewells Three Directors, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

